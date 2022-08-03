Two charged, including fugitive in 2020 Bronx fentanyl packaging mill prosecution. Two men were arrested in the Fordham Manor neighborhood of the Bronx in connection with a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging and distribution operation. Approximately six kilograms of narcotics (over 13 pounds) with a street value of at least $1.8 million were intercepted during a short-term investigation. The narcotics were allegedly destined for distribution throughout New York City and Massachusetts. Overdose rates in New York City have escalated since the COVID-19 pandemic began and are at their highest rates ever. Fentanyl is the most common drug associated with overdose deaths.

BRONX, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO