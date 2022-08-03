Read on bronx.com
Ronald Watts, 58, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following individual, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in tne Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Ronald Watts. 639 Rosedale Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to police that...
Bronx TD Bank robber has struck 6 times in spree: cops
THE BRONX, New York (PIX11) — A serial bank robber has netted over $2,000 across a string of thefts since mid-July, all targeting TD branches in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The crook first struck around 3:20 p.m. on July 15 at the branch on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue, police said in […]
Dayshaun Scott, 15, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following individual, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Dayshaun Scott. 1775 Grand Concourse. Bronx, NY 10453. It was reported to police that...
News 12
NYPD: 6-year-old girl punched, robbed by boys in Brooklyn
The NYPD says it is looking for three teen boys who stole a 6-year-old girl's scooter on Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street. According to investigators, the incident took place on July 28 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say one of the three boys punched her in the chest while the other two took off with her Razor scooter. They believe the boys are between 14-16 years old.
Queens duck sauce killer Glenn Hirsch found dead of apparent suicide at home
The infamous duck sauce killer, charged with shooting a restaurant deliverymen, was found dead in his Queens home Friday morning after apparently killing himself, his lawyer said. Glenn Hirsch’s body was found by detectives sent to his home after the suspect missed a Friday court appearance, a police official said. An autopsy will determine how Hirsch died, the official said. Hirsch’s new ...
Hidden compartment filled with pills found under pharmacy worker’s car, cops say
A New York pharmacy worker had hundreds of Xanax and other prescription pills hidden in a secret compartment under his car when he was pulled over for speeding Tuesday on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, 33, of the Bronx, is charged with second-degree possession with the...
Ana Gomez-Garcia, 16, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following individual, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Ana Gomez-Garcia. 235 Newman Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to police that...
Boyfriend Charged for Shooting and Killing Girlfriend in Broad Daylight
QUEENS, NY – A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in broad daylight in...
23 Traffic Tickets, Criminal Charges Follow NYC Driver Who Did 104MPH On PIP, Police Say
Tyler A. Laguerre may have sped off from Palisades Interstate Parkway police at over 100 miles an hour while recklessly weaving in and out of traffic on the Fourth of July. They eventually reeled him in, however -- both on criminal charges and so he could collect a whopping 23 traffic summonses, authorities said.
theforumnewsgroup.com
Man Charged with Richmond Hill Homicide
The murder took place at this Richmond Hill home on 109th Avenue. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Monday that Tariek Sykes, 34, has been charged with shooting his female friend in broad daylight on the street in Richmond Hill. The Monday shooting took place following a verbal dispute between Sykes and Sydney Lugo.
Two men charged in Staten Island gang slay cops say grew from beef over stabbing incident
Two men were charged in Staten Island court in the fatal shooting of a gang member over a stabbing incident, authorities said Friday. Kevin Soto, 26, and Victor Lorenzana, 24, who according to their lawyer are brothers, were taken into custody at their Staten Island homes on Thursday and charged with murder and manslaughter. They are accused of killing Michael Evans, a member of the ...
Bronx family seeks justice after fatal smoke shop stabbing
Vernon Gowdy, 54, is accused of fatally stabbing Kenneth Fair, 59, in front of the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on July 30.
Victim in Brooklyn McDonald’s ‘cold fries’ shooting has died
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
wabcradio.com
Family of 14-Year-old Boy Found Shot to Death in Queens Speaks Out
NEW YORK (77WABC) — The family of a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Queens, New York Tuesday morning has spoken out, saying they are devastated by his death. According to police, officers found the boy’s body lying outside on a driveway on Beach 67th Street, potentially in connection to a shooting on a nearby block the night before. The boy, identified as Shawn Frye of Paterson, N.J., had been shot once in the back and was declared dead at the scene.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping
Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
yonkerstimes.com
Heroin/Fentanyl Packaging-Distribution Operation Busted-Over 13 Pounds Seized
Two charged, including fugitive in 2020 Bronx fentanyl packaging mill prosecution. Two men were arrested in the Fordham Manor neighborhood of the Bronx in connection with a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging and distribution operation. Approximately six kilograms of narcotics (over 13 pounds) with a street value of at least $1.8 million were intercepted during a short-term investigation. The narcotics were allegedly destined for distribution throughout New York City and Massachusetts. Overdose rates in New York City have escalated since the COVID-19 pandemic began and are at their highest rates ever. Fentanyl is the most common drug associated with overdose deaths.
Missing Yonkers woman found
Yonkers police tell News 12 that 62-year-old Clara Nunez has been located and is safe.
bkreader.com
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
Man shot dead in botched robbery in Brooklyn BJ’s parking lot, suspect arrested
When a gunman confronted Dereck Chen and his three friends in an elevator of a Brooklyn BJ’s wholesale store on Thursday, the 19-year-old from Bensonhurst gave up his backpack. But as the elevator reached the bottom floor around 10:15 a.m., Chen had a change of heart and fought back against the armed bandit. It was his last defiant act. The assailant shot him twice in the face and neck at the ...
