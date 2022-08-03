ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

bronx.com

Ronald Watts, 58, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following individual, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in tne Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Ronald Watts. 639 Rosedale Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to police that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx TD Bank robber has struck 6 times in spree: cops

THE BRONX, New York (PIX11) — A serial bank robber has netted over $2,000 across a string of thefts since mid-July, all targeting TD branches in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The crook first struck around 3:20 p.m. on July 15 at the branch on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue, police said in […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Dayshaun Scott, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following individual, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Dayshaun Scott. 1775 Grand Concourse. Bronx, NY 10453. It was reported to police that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

NYPD: 6-year-old girl punched, robbed by boys in Brooklyn

The NYPD says it is looking for three teen boys who stole a 6-year-old girl's scooter on Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street. According to investigators, the incident took place on July 28 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say one of the three boys punched her in the chest while the other two took off with her Razor scooter. They believe the boys are between 14-16 years old.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Queens duck sauce killer Glenn Hirsch found dead of apparent suicide at home

The infamous duck sauce killer, charged with shooting a restaurant deliverymen, was found dead in his Queens home Friday morning after apparently killing himself, his lawyer said. Glenn Hirsch’s body was found by detectives sent to his home after the suspect missed a Friday court appearance, a police official said. An autopsy will determine how Hirsch died, the official said. Hirsch’s new ...
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

Ana Gomez-Garcia, 16, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following individual, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Ana Gomez-Garcia. 235 Newman Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to police that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Man Charged with Richmond Hill Homicide

The murder took place at this Richmond Hill home on 109th Avenue. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Monday that Tariek Sykes, 34, has been charged with shooting his female friend in broad daylight on the street in Richmond Hill. The Monday shooting took place following a verbal dispute between Sykes and Sydney Lugo.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Two men charged in Staten Island gang slay cops say grew from beef over stabbing incident

Two men were charged in Staten Island court in the fatal shooting of a gang member over a stabbing incident, authorities said Friday. Kevin Soto, 26, and Victor Lorenzana, 24, who according to their lawyer are brothers, were taken into custody at their Staten Island homes on Thursday and charged with murder and manslaughter. They are accused of killing Michael Evans, a member of the ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Victim in Brooklyn McDonald’s ‘cold fries’ shooting has died

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police

An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
wabcradio.com

Family of 14-Year-old Boy Found Shot to Death in Queens Speaks Out

NEW YORK (77WABC) — The family of a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Queens, New York Tuesday morning has spoken out, saying they are devastated by his death. According to police, officers found the boy’s body lying outside on a driveway on Beach 67th Street, potentially in connection to a shooting on a nearby block the night before. The boy, identified as Shawn Frye of Paterson, N.J., had been shot once in the back and was declared dead at the scene.
QUEENS, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping

Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Heroin/Fentanyl Packaging-Distribution Operation Busted-Over 13 Pounds Seized

Two charged, including fugitive in 2020 Bronx fentanyl packaging mill prosecution. Two men were arrested in the Fordham Manor neighborhood of the Bronx in connection with a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging and distribution operation. Approximately six kilograms of narcotics (over 13 pounds) with a street value of at least $1.8 million were intercepted during a short-term investigation. The narcotics were allegedly destined for distribution throughout New York City and Massachusetts. Overdose rates in New York City have escalated since the COVID-19 pandemic began and are at their highest rates ever. Fentanyl is the most common drug associated with overdose deaths.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops

Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man shot dead in botched robbery in Brooklyn BJ’s parking lot, suspect arrested

When a gunman confronted Dereck Chen and his three friends in an elevator of a Brooklyn BJ’s wholesale store on Thursday, the 19-year-old from Bensonhurst gave up his backpack. But as the elevator reached the bottom floor around 10:15 a.m., Chen had a change of heart and fought back against the armed bandit. It was his last defiant act. The assailant shot him twice in the face and neck at the ...
BROOKLYN, NY

