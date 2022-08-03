ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Open seats on November ballot for school board, municipalities

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
Northfield News
Northfield News
 2 days ago

Those interested in serving their community through local government have several opportunities this election season. School board seats, mayoral and council seats across Rice County are up for election this year.

For most local positions, the candidate filing period opens today and candidates have until Aug. 16 to file.

Mayors serve for two years. City Council and School Board seats are for four years.

Candidates must be eligible voters, 21 years of age or more on assuming office, and must have been a resident of the school district or city for 30 days before the general election. They must also have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same general election, according to state documents. Filing fees are $2.

Dennison

The city of Dennison’s mayoral seat, currently belonging to Jeffrey Flaten, is up for election. Two seats on the City Council are also up for election.

For more information call 507-645-7732 or email clerk@cityofdennisonmn.com.

City Council meetings take place on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.

Dundas

In Dundas residents will elect two city councilors and a mayor. Glenn Switzer is the current mayor, with Grant Modory and Larry Fowler in the two councilors’ seats up for election.

Contact City Hall at 507-645-2852 for information on filing.

Council meetings are on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

Nerstrand

Mayor Todd Evavold’s two-year term is expiring, along with the terms of councilors Monica Gernandt, Jennifer Schwab, John Harris, and Dan Pfleger.

Anyone interested in filing for office needs to contact City Clerk Dana Jans at cityclerknerstrand@gmail.com , or 952-412-6912.

City Council meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.

State, federal and county

The filing period for state, federal, county and city of Faribault and Northfield offices has passed.

A primary will be held Aug. 9 to narrow the field of candidates in some races. On their primary ballot, Rice County residents will see statewide races as well as two county races in which more than two candidates have filed — for sheriff and the county commissioner District 3 seat.

There also will be a primary in the Republican race for the new Senate District 58, which includes a segment of northern Rice County.

Voting for the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters can see who will be on their ballot by going to myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Faribault, MN
City
Dundas, MN
City
Dennison, MN
City
Nerstrand, MN
City
Northfield, MN
Rice County, MN
Government
County
Rice County, MN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipalities#Mayor#School Board Election#Election Local#The City Council
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
88
Followers
297
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy