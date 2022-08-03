Read on www.local10.com
WSVN-TV
Southwest Miami-Dade home catches fire
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Southwest Miami-Dade caught on fire and fire rescue rushed to extinguish the flames. The fire broke out in an apartment complex located near 217th Street and 128th Avenue, Friday afternoon. Firefighters had trouble with the powerlines in the vicinity of the residence.
Click10.com
Video released of ‘scooter bandit’ in Broward County
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they have dubbed the “scooter bandit” after he allegedly stole eight two-wheeled motor vehicles, including mopeds, scooters and motorcycles. According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, all of the vehicles were stolen in...
CBS News
Arrest made in NE Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting that injured two people. Jakari Rolle, 27, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and criminal mischief. According to police, on January 29th, Rolle pulled up next to his brother's car, which had...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 45-year-old woman in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 45-year-old woman. According to detectives, Allisha Logen was last seen in the area of 3990 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard at around 5 p.m., Thursday. Logen entered a Broward County Transit...
WSVN-TV
Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
WSVN-TV
US 1 reopens in South Miami-Dade after fatal crash involving motorcycle, SUV
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash in South Miami-Dade temporarily shut down U.S. 1 in both directions in the middle of rush hour. Aerial cameras captured a motorcycle and a white SUV with visible damage at the entrance of a Wendy’s restaurant on Mile Marker 126, near the 18-Mile Stretch, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.
Stitches Arrested on Cocaine and Firearm Charges
Stitches is back in the news after recently being arrested for cocaine and weapons charges in South Florida. On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Stitches, born Phillip Katsabanis, was arrested in Miami-Dade County and charged with felony possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of either being found with or discharging a firearm, XXL has confirmed through police records. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. the same day.
NBC Miami
4 People Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting in SW Miami-Dade: Police
Four people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being injured in what police called a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 10000 block of Southwest 173rd Terrace.
Five people injured in SW Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Gunfire erupted in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, injuring several people. Miami-Dade police said a group of people was gathered outside a unit at the Perrine Rainbow apartment complex, at 10010 SW173rd Terrace, when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting. Three women and two men were hit. They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable. Larry King said he was walking to a nearby store when he heard the gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. As he ran for cover, he said he saw the injured on the ground. "You know innocent...
cw34.com
Graphic Video: Bathroom brawl on boardwalk, group still at large
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was brutally beaten after a group cut in line to a public bathroom in Hollywood on June 19. The wife of the victim told officers the fight broke out over after the two couples cut them in line to the bathroom. The woman said she was pushed by one of the women in the group, that's when her husband stepped in to protect her.
Click10.com
New surveillance video released of grand theft suspect wanted in 2 Fort Lauderdale cases
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police released surveillance video Thursday that captured a man entering a restricted office within a business last month and then using a credit card machine to transfer money to his own card. The grand theft happened July 21 at 915 Middle River Drive.
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach SWAT arrest man in connection to body found in Northwest Miami-Dade alleyway
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials took a man into custody in Miami Beach. Miami Beach SWAT was outside of a residence on 69th Street and Byron where they eventually brought out a man in handcuffs, Wednesday. Officials said they believed he is connected to a woman who...
NBC Miami
Trio Arrested in Weston, Accused in $1 Million Cargo Thefts
Three men, suspected in at least five cargo thefts worth more than $1 million, were caught in the act and jailed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Jose Batista-Suarez, 40, Rene Hechavarria-Echemend, 34, and Ernesto Aguilera-Baute, 36, were arrested Thursday on charges that include grand theft of cargo over $50,000 and fraud.
WSVN-TV
Fight caught on camera, man knocked unconscious in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man was caught on camera as he was knocked unconscious and badly bruised during a fight on Hollywood Beach. It happened back in June, on Father’s Day, near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. One man hit the other, causing the victim’s head to...
Click10.com
Woman shot dead in alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about a body found in an alleyway.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police worker gets 60 days for COVID relief fraud
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A former civilian employee for the Miami-Dade Police Department has been sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for stealing over $117,000 in COVID relief funds. Records show Elisa Rivera was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court. She pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to...
Click10.com
Another South Florida cop arrested; officer accused of biting, slapping boyfriend
MIAMI – Another South Florida police officer found themselves in trouble with the law this week; in the latest case, an El Portal police officer is facing a charge of simple battery after Miami police arrested her Wednesday. According to an arrest report, Miami police responded to the residence...
Several Shootings Under Investigation Across South Florida
Five people were shot and injured in a drive-by in Miami-Dade, a teen was shot in Miami and another teen shot in Ft. Lauderdale.
WSVN-TV
Police search for teen accused of indecent exposure in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police want to find a teen accused of a creepy crime. He’s accused of exposing himself to a mother who was walking with her child, at around 5 p.m., July 28. It happened on Southwest 68th Avenue and Sixth Street, last Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Police search for Fort Lauderdale man accused of credit card theft
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
