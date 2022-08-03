Provide Feedback About Proposed Splash Pad Location

Read on ktoe.com
Related
ktoe.com
Two Mankato Projects Awarded Funding for Reconstruction Site Cleanup
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded two grants to the City of Mankato to help fund the cleanup of contaminated sites slated for redevelopment. More than $315,000 were secured by the two projects. Corner of North Second and East Mulberry streets: Will be redeveloped into two,...
KEYC
RibFest to offer free bus service
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those wanting to attend RibFest, but don’t have a ride to the event, now have something to be excited about. To help guests get to and from the event, continuous bus service on the event shuttle bus and Route 7 the bus will be provided Aug. 4-7 from 5 p.m.-midnight.
ktoe.com
YWCA Mankato Hosts Back-to-School Bash
YWCA Mankato is proud to announce they will host a “Back-to-School Bash” open to all kids who attend school in the Greater Mankato Area. The free event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Sibley Park Shelter #2, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Families can come and enjoy games, crafts, a photo booth, food, and other activities. YWCA Mankato will also provide school supplies for families experiencing financial hardship.
ktoe.com
Blue Earth County Offering Extended Election Hours
The Blue Earth County Elections Office will be offering extended election hours on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th Street in Mankato. These extended hours will allow voters to cast absentee ballots or return mailed ballots in advance of the Primary Election set for August 9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
ktoe.com
Loyola to Host Meet and Greet
Loyola Catholic School is pleased to host a Meet and Greet event on Monday, August 15 from 7pm to 8pm on its campus, 145 Good Counsel Drive, Mankato. This event will provide an opportunity for community members to meet Dr. Claudia Roesler, Loyola’s new head of school; Rob Carpentier, Loyola’s new activities director; and Shannon Campbell and John Landkamer, Loyola’s newly-appointed principals. All are welcome!
ktoe.com
Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest
(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktoe.com
MSU Professor Gwen Westerman Receives Award to Support Public Poetry Programs
Minnesota State University, Mankato Professor Gwen Westerman is among 22 national recipients of $50,000 awards from the Academy of American Poets. The first indigenous poet laureate of Minnesota, Westerman teaches American and Native Nations literature, technical communication, and humanities at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Southern Minnesota News
Heat indexes as high as 115 recorded in Minnesota Tuesday
Hot day summer concept closeup thermometer with warm color tone. Heat indexes as high as 115 were recorded in Minnesota on Tuesday. Mankato reached a heat index of 108, with New Ulm right behind that at 107. In St. James, the heat index reached 105 degrees, while Waseca’s hit a heat index of 100.
ktoe.com
Mankato Public Safety Responds to an Assault
Mankato-Public Safety responded to an assault at approximately 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, on the 100th block of Power Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife. The suspect, 29-year-old Herton E. Lowary of Mankato, was located outside the building and taken into custody without incident. A knife was recovered at the scene.
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
steeledodgenews.com
Friend launches fundraiser to help family who’s lost both parents
Sasha Giesler finds it unbelievable that tragedy could strike a family again in such a short period of time. Giesler became best friends with Kayla Wimer-Wood about 10 years ago and even closer six years ago when she lost her husband, Dennis Wimer Jr., who suffered a brain injury after being critically hurt in a motorcycle crash. He survived the crash, but died several months later after falling and getting another brain injury.
ktoe.com
North Mankato search warrant leads to arrest of suspect along with seizure of firearm, narcotics
On Wednesday August 3rd, 2022, agents from the MN River Valley Drug Task Force and officers from the North Mankato Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 800 block of Lyndale Ave in North Mankato. As a result of the warrant, Chase S. James, age 37,...
KEYC
Emergency crews respond to semi, crash in Glencoe
GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi and train in downtown Glencoe. It happened shortly after 9:20 Friday morning at the railroad crossing on Hennepin Avenue North in downtown Glencoe. The driver of the semi was helped out of the cab...
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
Southern Minnesota News
Tips lead to arrest of North Mankato man on drug, weapons charges
A North Mankato man is behind bars after tips led to his arrest on drugs and weapons charges. Chase James, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody in Nicollet County. A press release from North Mankato police says Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents and North Mankato...
Teen driver dies after striking utility pole with car, officials say
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. — Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputies received a report of a fatal car crash in Lake Crystal early Thursday morning. Officials arrived at the scene of the crash just after 2:30 a.m. on County Road 9 east of Lake Crystal. A news release from law enforcement...
In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
fox9.com
Hutchinson hit by severe storms once again
Hutchinson was hit with strong storms for the third time this summer. Strong winds toppled trees causing damage to a home and cars.
Comments / 0