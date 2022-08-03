Michigan GOP Rep. Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump, loses

Read on www.crainsdetroit.com
MSNBC
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Republicans' Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer With 3 Months to Election
Tudor Dixon scored the Republican nomination for Michigan's governor race. Here are her chances of unseating the governor.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state
Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, advances in Wash. primary
Washington state Rep. Dan Newhouse, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol insurrection, has advanced to the general election in the state's 4th Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Newhouse will face Democrat Doug...
Rep. Peter Meijer narrowly loses to Trump-endorsed challenger in Michigan primary
Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Capitol riot, has narrowly lost his Republican primary to Trump-backed conservative challenger John Gibbs, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The loss for Meijer is a boost for Trump as he continues endorsing...
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
Black voters 'key' in Michigan Democrats' member-on-member primary as race narrows
Ten days ago, Rep. Haley Stevens held a 27 percentage point lead over opponent Rep. Andy Levin in the Democratic primary to represent Michigan’s newly drawn deep-blue 11th Congressional District.
Democrats See Light At The End Of The Midterms Tunnel
And for once, it doesn’t look like an oncoming train.
Democrats embrace meddling in Republican primaries, celebrate 'MAGA extremist' victory in Michigan House race
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is embracing its strategy of meddling in Republican primaries following Tuesday's upset victory of John Gibbs over incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District. In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, the DCCC — the campaign organization responsible for running hundreds...
4 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face their moment of reckoning
GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse could have had an open invitation to appear on national TV since his January 2021 vote to impeach Donald Trump. But he eschewed any chance to raise his profile or pad his fundraising — likely hoping that staying quiet would offer a firmer path to reelection.
NBC News
GOP congressman on Michigan primary: ‘Trump came in guns a blazing’
Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) says he is unlikely to pick an election denier when deciding who to support in the midterm elections. He adds candidates like Tudor Dixon were able to rise through the polls because of former President Trump’s support.Aug. 4, 2022.
Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) on Tuesday scored a decisive victory in Michigan’s new 12th Congressional District Democratic Party primary. Tlaib leads other Democratic candidates in the race: Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett; Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey; and former state House member Shanelle Jackson of Detroit. The Associated Press and other analysts declared Tlaib […] The post Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib wins Democratic primary in Michigan’s 12th
Rashida Tlaib defeated Kelly Garrett, Shanelle Jackson, and Janice Winfrey in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s 12th Congressional District on August 2, 2022. Based on unofficial returns, Tlaib received 64.4% of the vote, while Winfrey came in second with 20.1%. Tlaib, the representative for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, ran...
Respect for Marriage Act speaks to our values as Republicans. Make it the law | Opinion
Over the past decade, we have witnessed steady progress in advancing LGBTQ rights. Despite broad public support, recent developments indicate that some are intent on eroding measures of progress. The time has come for Republican leaders to live up to the founding ideals of our party and nation by casting a vote in support of the Respect for Marriage Act.
