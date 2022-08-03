MSU Professor Gwen Westerman Receives Award to Support Public Poetry Programs

Read on ktoe.com
Mankato Family Marks 50th Habitat Home
A Mankato family of four mark an important milestone in the construction of their new home and the community is invited to join in the groundbreaking celebration on August 10, 2022, at 3pm at 160 Monks Ave. The Ruiz family will be the fiftieth Habitat homeowner in Mankato. Habitat for...
Two Mankato Projects Awarded Funding for Reconstruction Site Cleanup
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded two grants to the City of Mankato to help fund the cleanup of contaminated sites slated for redevelopment. More than $315,000 were secured by the two projects. Corner of North Second and East Mulberry streets: Will be redeveloped into two,...
Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest
(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
Blue Earth County Offering Extended Election Hours
The Blue Earth County Elections Office will be offering extended election hours on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th Street in Mankato. These extended hours will allow voters to cast absentee ballots or return mailed ballots in advance of the Primary Election set for August 9.
Provide Feedback About Proposed Splash Pad Location
Help the City of Mankato determine where to place a proposed splash pad, an outdoor water play area, and what play features to consider. Provide feedback online at Every Voice Mankato by completing a survey to vote for top three play features and share ideas for park locations using an interactive map.
Mankato Public Safety Responds to an Assault
Mankato-Public Safety responded to an assault at approximately 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, on the 100th block of Power Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife. The suspect, 29-year-old Herton E. Lowary of Mankato, was located outside the building and taken into custody without incident. A knife was recovered at the scene.
North Mankato search warrant leads to arrest of suspect along with seizure of firearm, narcotics
On Wednesday August 3rd, 2022, agents from the MN River Valley Drug Task Force and officers from the North Mankato Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 800 block of Lyndale Ave in North Mankato. As a result of the warrant, Chase S. James, age 37,...
Suspect In Apple River Stabbing Spree Claims Self Defense
(St. Croix Falls, WI) — A Prior Lake man is claiming self defense after killing a teenager and wounding four others in a stabbing spree on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. Prosecutors filed charges yesterday against 52-year-old Nicolae Miu yesterday. Investigators say he told them he was looking for his friend’s cell phone on Saturday when a group of young people confronted him, then slapped and pushed him. Witnesses say Miu was acting ‘sketchy’ and slapped a young woman before any punches were thrown. Police say Miu then started slashing and stabbing. Miu is looking at homicide charges and is being held on a million-dollars bond.
