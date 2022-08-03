Shiba Inu Unveils New Game To Be Launched For iPhone And Android Users

Developers behind meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD have revealed the name of the upcoming Shiba Inu collectible card game – Shiba Eternity.

What Happened: In an update on Twitter, developers announced that they are working with Australian game developer PlaySide Studios to release the Shiba Eternity game on both the Apple Inc AAPL App Store and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG Play Store.

Last month, Shiba Inu launched a new rewards token “TREAT,” which would reportedly also be used in the blockchain version of the Shiba Eternity card game.

To commemorate the meme coin's birthday on Tuesday, Shiba Inu’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama unveiled two cards that will be part of the Shiba Eternity card game.

Price Action: At press time, SHIB was trading at $0.00001189, up 2% over the last 24 hours.

The wider crypto markets saw a 1% increase over the last day to $1.06 trillion.

Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $22,946, up just 0.27% and Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1,628, up 2.85% over the same period.