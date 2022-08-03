WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase before crashing at the Allegheny County Airport, killing his passenger last month. Police announced Monday that 36-year-old Eugene McLemore of Duquesne is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI and attempting to elude a police officer. The chase started after police said McLemore almost hit a Duquesne officer then hit another car on Duquesne Boulevard on July 23, driving away from both scenes. Police said they chased McLemore into West Mifflin, where he almost hit two flaggers at a construction zone at the intersection of Camp Hollow Road and Lebanon Church Road. Police said he lost control and crashed at the entrance of the Allegheny County Airport. Both McLemore and his passenger, 32-year-old Barbara Mohammad of McKeesport, were ejected. Police said Mohammad was pronounced dead at the hospital.McLemore was arrested Monday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

DUQUESNE, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO