Read on www.wtae.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Sixth suspect arrested in New Kensington shooting investigation; search for seventh continues
More than one month after a deadly shooting in New Kensington, police have arrested yet another suspect. U.S. marshals picked up Elijah Gary on Monday in Wilkinsburg. He's facing charges in connection with the shooting death of Jason Raiford on July 3. At least five other people have been arrested...
Sixth of seven suspects wanted in New Kensington fatal shooting now in custody
GREENSBURG (KDKA) -- The sixth of seven total suspects charged in a deadly shooting in New Kensington is now in custody, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced.Elijah Gary, 18, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Wilkinsburg on Monday. He is charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, robbery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy in the death of Jason Raiford on July 3.Investigators are still looking for 15-year-old Da'Montae Brooks, who also goes by "Bud," investigators said. The Uniontown native is also charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, robbery and other counts."He is to be...
Duquesne man charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI after police chase
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase before crashing at the Allegheny County Airport, killing his passenger last month. Police announced Monday that 36-year-old Eugene McLemore of Duquesne is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI and attempting to elude a police officer. The chase started after police said McLemore almost hit a Duquesne officer then hit another car on Duquesne Boulevard on July 23, driving away from both scenes. Police said they chased McLemore into West Mifflin, where he almost hit two flaggers at a construction zone at the intersection of Camp Hollow Road and Lebanon Church Road. Police said he lost control and crashed at the entrance of the Allegheny County Airport. Both McLemore and his passenger, 32-year-old Barbara Mohammad of McKeesport, were ejected. Police said Mohammad was pronounced dead at the hospital.McLemore was arrested Monday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
Somerset County man sentenced for having 50 grams of meth
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Somerset County man was sentenced on Monday after he was found guilty in federal court for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced that Terrell Ickes, 32, of Friedens will see up to 70 months behind bars with four years of supervised release. An […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Chicora Man Charged For Allegedly Attacking Postal Worker
A Chicora man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a postal worker. The incident happened last Wednesday around 11 a.m. on Whitestown Road in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 56-year-old Todd Hovis attacked the United States postal worker while he was delivering mail. No cause was given for the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
6th suspect arrested in New Kensington homicide; 1 remains at large
One of two teens still at large and charged in the shooting death of a man last month in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man arrested after car chase in Kittanning
A Pittsburgh man faces charges after state police said he led troopers on a chase in Kittanning early Sunday. Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Ledonne, 42, around 1:30 a.m., but he refused to stop, police said. During the pursuit, police said Ledonne slammed on his...
Police arrest suspect in this morning’s McKeesport shooting, victim shot in head
McKEESPORT, Pa. — Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting in McKeesport that left one man in the hospital Saturday morning. 20-year-old Davon Blue from Homestead was taken into custody Saturday evening. Authorities responded to a scene in McKeesport at around 11:06 a.m. this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man arrested after police chase in Armstrong County
A Pittsburgh man has been arrested following a police chase in Armstrong County. State police say they tried to stop Jeffrey Ledonne Sunday morning. That led to a chase through Kittanning. During that chase, police say Ledonne slammed on his brakes several times, intentionally hitting the police cruiser. Eventually, police...
Teenager dies after being shot in the head Uptown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager has died after being shot in the head early Monday morning Uptown.Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to Fifth Avenue just before 3 a.m. for reports of a male with a gunshot wound to the head.The teenager who was shot was taken to the hospital by private means. He was initially listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries.Police did not provide any suspect descriptions. The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
wtae.com
Arrest made in McKeesport shooting; one victim in critical condition
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Update: Allegheny County Police have announced an arrest in the shooting of a man in McKeesport early Saturday morning. 20-year-old Davon Blue of Homestead was arrested without incident Saturday in connection with the shooting. County Police say Blue faces several charges, including criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and robbery, along with firearms and obstruction-related charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police arrest woman in Homewood double shooting
A 20-year-old Wilkinsburg woman was jailed in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting of two 18-year-old women in Homewood, Pittsburgh police said. The detectives from the violent crime unit arrested Temani Lewis, 20, for shooting the women in the back in the 7400 block of Stranahan Street around 11:15 a.m., police said.
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distributing Fentanyl and Crack Cocaine
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Verona, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 10 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release on her conviction of violation of federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence Wednesday,...
Police looking for person of interest in Morgantown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department announced on Monday that it needs help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Morgantown. At approximately 2:26 a.m., officers responded to a shots heard call on Wall Street in downtown Morgantown. According to the Morgantown Police Department, several people […]
WFMJ.com
Mother of baby who tested positive for cocaine indicted
The mother of a baby who tested positive for cocaine in June has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas. According to the indictment, 36-year-old Rose Geisler created "a substantial risk to the health of [her child] by violating a duty of care, protection or support," which is a third degree felony.
Heroin Trafficker Sentenced to Nearly Six Years in Federal Prison
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday to 70 months’ imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
PITTSBURGH, PA — A suburban Pittsburgh resident has been sentenced in federal court to 120 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal firearms and narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence Wednesday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 dead, 12 wounded in weekend violence across Allegheny County
A violent night in Pittsburgh capped off a weekend of carnage across Allegheny County that left 2 people dead and 12 injured between Friday night and early Monday. Stephone Drayton, 40, died around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, less than an hour after he and three others were shot on Pittsburgh’s North Side. On Tuesday morning, police announced that a teenager shot early Monday in the Hill District had died.
explore venango
Postal Worker Attacked While Delivering Mail
CONNOQUENESSING TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a postal worker while he was delivering the mail. Butler-based State Police said the incident happened on August 3 around 10:57 a.m. in Connoquenessing Township, Butler County. According to police, Todd Laverenge Hovis, 56, of...
Comments / 0