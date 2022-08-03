ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Cedar Fair's Q2 Performance Lags Consensus

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fL5Ed_0h2yeOa700
  • Cedar Fair LP FUN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 127% year-on-year to $509 million, missing the consensus of $530.84 million.
  • During Q2, the parks had 708 operating days compared to 726 in 2Q19 and 393 in 2Q21. The coronavirus pandemic had a material impact on park operations in 2021.
  • In-park per capita spending was $59.52, representing a 26% increase over 2Q19 spending levels.
  • Attendance totaled 7.8 million guests, an increase of 4.4 million guests from 2Q21 and down by 654,000 guests, or 8% from 2Q19.
  • The operating margin was 22%, and operating income for the quarter was $112.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $171 million.
  • The company held $124.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 26, 2022.
  • Earnings per unit of $0.89 missed the analyst consensus of $1.41.
  • Cedar Fair declared a distribution of $0.30 per limited partner (LP) unit payable on Sept. 15, 2022, to unitholders of record as of Aug. 31, 2022.
  • The Board has also authorized to repurchase of up to $250 million of Cedar Fair units.
  • Price Action: FUN shares closed lower by 4.44% at $40.44 on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Fair#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fy22#Board#Price Action
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Publisher
Benzinga
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un's 'Unstoppable' Nuclear Missile Program Is Set To Take Over Us Defense Developments, Says Expert

Kim Jong-un's nuclear missile program looks "unstoppable" and is set to take over U.S. missile defense program developments, according to an expert on North Korea. North Korea is swiftly advancing its strategic weapons capabilities, and it looks like they're "faster" and "unstoppable," Victor Cha, the former director of Asian affairs on the National Security Council and Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said virtually at a conference in Seoul on Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Zelenskyy Seeks Xi Jinping's Support To End Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is seeking an opportunity to speak "directly" with the Chinese President Xi Jinping to end the Russia-Ukraine War. Zelenskyy said his country had consistently sought close ties with China in the years preceding the conflict and urged Beijing to bring the fighting to a stop.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy