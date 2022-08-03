Two Mankato Projects Awarded Funding for Reconstruction Site Cleanup

Read on ktoe.com
Provide Feedback About Proposed Splash Pad Location
Help the City of Mankato determine where to place a proposed splash pad, an outdoor water play area, and what play features to consider. Provide feedback online at Every Voice Mankato by completing a survey to vote for top three play features and share ideas for park locations using an interactive map.
North Mankato splash pad now open
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The splash pad in North Mankato is now open. The city invites the community to use the Splash Pad and share photos of their families enjoying the facility by using the hashtag #NorthKatoSplash. The Splash Pad is made possible by a generous donation from the...
City of Mankato asks for feedback about proposed splash pad features, location
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is asking for input from community members about where to place a proposed splash pad and what play features should be considered. The city is asking community members to provide feedback online at Every Voice Mankato to vote for the top three play features you would like, and to share ideas for park locations using an interactive map.
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
YWCA Mankato Hosts Back-to-School Bash
YWCA Mankato is proud to announce they will host a “Back-to-School Bash” open to all kids who attend school in the Greater Mankato Area. The free event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Sibley Park Shelter #2, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Families can come and enjoy games, crafts, a photo booth, food, and other activities. YWCA Mankato will also provide school supplies for families experiencing financial hardship.
Blue Earth County Offering Extended Election Hours
The Blue Earth County Elections Office will be offering extended election hours on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th Street in Mankato. These extended hours will allow voters to cast absentee ballots or return mailed ballots in advance of the Primary Election set for August 9.
Congressional race heats up in Minnesota’s First District
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. “We farm. I have dirt under my fingernails. I drive a John Deere tractor,” Finstad said. “I wake up in the morning trying...
RibFest to offer free bus service
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those wanting to attend RibFest, but don’t have a ride to the event, now have something to be excited about. To help guests get to and from the event, continuous bus service on the event shuttle bus and Route 7 the bus will be provided Aug. 4-7 from 5 p.m.-midnight.
Fourth Avenue Theater demolition set to begin this week
The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up. Officials break ground on Caswell Park renovations. Updated: 3 hours ago. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Caswell Park to kick off the much-needed renovations.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Ellison says Viking Terrace residents deserve protection; Rice County election scrutiny result of ‘misinformation’
Last week, Lakeshore Management, the company that recently purchased the Viking Terrace Manufactured Home. Park in Northfield, announced that it would roll back nearly all the changes it had sought to instill in the park last Spring. Lakeshore’s change of heart came after the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
Northfield girl seriously injured in car vs. bicycle accident; No referendum on high school facility upgrade this fall; Northfield City Council approves 2023 NAFRS budget
The Northfield Police Department reported last night that a 14-year-old Northfield girl was transported by helicopter to the. Hennepin County Medical Center after being struck by a car. At approximately 5:51 yesterday, Northfield police were dispatched to a report of a Person Injury crash involving a car and a bicyclist...
MSU Professor Gwen Westerman Receives Award to Support Public Poetry Programs
Minnesota State University, Mankato Professor Gwen Westerman is among 22 national recipients of $50,000 awards from the Academy of American Poets. The first indigenous poet laureate of Minnesota, Westerman teaches American and Native Nations literature, technical communication, and humanities at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Sparks fly between Walz, Jensen at FarmFest debate
Congressional candidate Brad Finstad is making stops across southern Minnesota. Blue Earth County will be holding extended early voting hours for the upcoming primary election this weekend. FarmFest kicks off in Redwood County. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT. Minnesota’s FarmFest kicked off Tuesday morning, with the Farm...
Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest
(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
Heat indexes as high as 115 recorded in Minnesota Tuesday
Hot day summer concept closeup thermometer with warm color tone. Heat indexes as high as 115 were recorded in Minnesota on Tuesday. Mankato reached a heat index of 108, with New Ulm right behind that at 107. In St. James, the heat index reached 105 degrees, while Waseca’s hit a heat index of 100.
Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballot
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Days before next week's primary, election leaders put voting equipment to the test.Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited Burnsville's city hall Wednesday afternoon.Election officials there checked the accuracy of their voting machines.It's all part of an effort to make sure Tuesday's primary elections are fair and every vote gets counted.If you'd like to see which races will be on your ballot, click here.
Mankato Public Safety Responds to an Assault
Mankato-Public Safety responded to an assault at approximately 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, on the 100th block of Power Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife. The suspect, 29-year-old Herton E. Lowary of Mankato, was located outside the building and taken into custody without incident. A knife was recovered at the scene.
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
