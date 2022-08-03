ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County, MN

Blue Earth County Offering Extended Election Hours

By Ashley Hanley
 2 days ago
fox9.com

This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
myklgr.com

City of Sleepy Eye set receive Friday Vietnam-era Huey helicoptor for display

After months of fundraising and community support, the city of Sleepy Eye will be getting a Vietnam-era helicopter to display in its Veterans Park. The project was driven primarily by the Sleepy Eye American Legion Post #7 and the Sleepy Eye Economic Development Authority. Over $93,000 in funds were donated by the public and area businesses to acquire and refurbish the helicopter.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
ktoe.com

Provide Feedback About Proposed Splash Pad Location

Help the City of Mankato determine where to place a proposed splash pad, an outdoor water play area, and what play features to consider. Provide feedback online at Every Voice Mankato by completing a survey to vote for top three play features and share ideas for park locations using an interactive map.
MANKATO, MN
ktoe.com

Two Mankato Projects Awarded Funding for Reconstruction Site Cleanup

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded two grants to the City of Mankato to help fund the cleanup of contaminated sites slated for redevelopment. More than $315,000 were secured by the two projects. Corner of North Second and East Mulberry streets: Will be redeveloped into two,...
MANKATO, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A bicycle was stolen from a business on the 400 block of Main Street West. The bicycle was returned to the owner and a juvenile male was cited for theft. Property damage. An individual attempted to tip over...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KEYC

City of Mankato asks for feedback about proposed splash pad features, location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is asking for input from community members about where to place a proposed splash pad and what play features should be considered. The city is asking community members to provide feedback online at Every Voice Mankato to vote for the top three play features you would like, and to share ideas for park locations using an interactive map.
MANKATO, MN
ktoe.com

Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest

(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Freeborn, Mower County Peak Energy Alert

(ABC 6 News) - Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) have issued a peak energy alert from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
ktoe.com

YWCA Mankato Hosts Back-to-School Bash

YWCA Mankato is proud to announce they will host a “Back-to-School Bash” open to all kids who attend school in the Greater Mankato Area. The free event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Sibley Park Shelter #2, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Families can come and enjoy games, crafts, a photo booth, food, and other activities. YWCA Mankato will also provide school supplies for families experiencing financial hardship.
MANKATO, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Bird Scooters are now in Austin

Earlier this year Bird Scooters became available to rent in Austin. They are a fun and affordable transportation alternative to get around town. John Wright recently talked with Vaughn Roland from Bird to find out more.
AUSTIN, MN
ktoe.com

MSU Professor Gwen Westerman Receives Award to Support Public Poetry Programs

Minnesota State University, Mankato Professor Gwen Westerman is among 22 national recipients of $50,000 awards from the Academy of American Poets. The first indigenous poet laureate of Minnesota, Westerman teaches American and Native Nations literature, technical communication, and humanities at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
ktoe.com

Loyola to Host Meet and Greet

Loyola Catholic School is pleased to host a Meet and Greet event on Monday, August 15 from 7pm to 8pm on its campus, 145 Good Counsel Drive, Mankato. This event will provide an opportunity for community members to meet Dr. Claudia Roesler, Loyola’s new head of school; Rob Carpentier, Loyola’s new activities director; and Shannon Campbell and John Landkamer, Loyola’s newly-appointed principals. All are welcome!
MANKATO, MN
kymnradio.net

Northfield girl seriously injured in car vs. bicycle accident; No referendum on high school facility upgrade this fall; Northfield City Council approves 2023 NAFRS budget

The Northfield Police Department reported last night that a 14-year-old Northfield girl was transported by helicopter to the. Hennepin County Medical Center after being struck by a car. At approximately 5:51 yesterday, Northfield police were dispatched to a report of a Person Injury crash involving a car and a bicyclist...
NORTHFIELD, MN
ktoe.com

Mankato Public Safety Responds to an Assault

Mankato-Public Safety responded to an assault at approximately 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, on the 100th block of Power Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife. The suspect, 29-year-old Herton E. Lowary of Mankato, was located outside the building and taken into custody without incident. A knife was recovered at the scene.
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Goodhue County Rollover Crash Sends Man to Hospital

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash east of Northfield sent a North Carolina man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 29-year-old Michael Norton was traveling north on Hwy. 56 when his vehicle went off the roadway and rolled around 6:45 a.m. Norton was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
NORTHFIELD, MN
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Hatches in Minnesota

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens First Minnesota Location in Mankato. August 04, 2022 // Franchising.com // MANKATO, Minn. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 1700 Madison Ave. in Mankato. Letnes Restaurant Group is spearheading the better-chicken brand’s first Minnesota restaurant. This location marks the first of 13 Slims Chickens restaurants for the group as part of their multi-unit agreement to expand the brand across Minnesota.
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Tips lead to arrest of North Mankato man on drug, weapons charges

A North Mankato man is behind bars after tips led to his arrest on drugs and weapons charges. Chase James, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody in Nicollet County. A press release from North Mankato police says Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents and North Mankato...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
SuperTalk 1270

In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)

Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
SLEEPY EYE, MN

