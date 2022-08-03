ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Crosby says he’s ‘too old’ to tour again

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Don’t expect to see David Crosby jamming out on stage anytime soon … or ever again.

The former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young folk rocker, who will turn 81 on Aug. 14, thinks he’s “too old” to be rocking out on stage.

The “Wooden Ships” hitmaker made the revelation on social media Tuesday after a fan asked if there are any tour dates in the works.

“I think I’m too old to tour anymore….sadly,” the singer responded .

In February, Crosby performed live for the first time since 2019 after he surprised fans at the end of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s set in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Crosby, much to the delight of eager fans, performed the hit 1970 track “Ohio” with vocal help from Shawn Colvin.

“Was soooooooooo goooood to play with people who love it,” Crosby tweeted after the gig.

“Haven’t played live for a long time … Jason and that band swing so hard … then he is just sitting there alone singing ‘Cover Me Up’ and we’re crying.”

It comes as Crosby rejoined Spotify last month after a five-month protest of controversial podcaster Joe Rogan.

The folk rocker pulled his library of songs off of the streaming platform in solidarity with ex-band member Neil Young.

Crosby will turn 81 on August 14.
Getty Images

Young, the Canadian-American grunge rocker, removed his catalog from Spotify earlier this year after the Sweden-based streaming company refused his demand to fire Rogan over alleged “disinformation” related to COVID-19 vaccines.

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young wrote in a letter to his record company’s parent, Warner Records.

New York Post

New York Post

