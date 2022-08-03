POLITICO Playbook: Last night's biggest primary winner wasn’t a candidate

both parties have good and bad points I am a Democrat and I can't vote for a politician who want to take away or limits the second amendment that is mostly Democrats. I can't and won't vote for a politician who thinks it's their job to decide for females what they can't do with their own bodies that is for them and God to decide not me or others and I am anti abortion. and mostly Republicans disagree with women's rights. its not for politicians to decide what is taught in public schools that is for the school board and parents there is good and bad in both parties so please vote for the person not the parties. at the very least it will be interesting this fall to see how it works out don't believe the poles in 68 years I have never been in one so how good can the poles really be how many of you have been in one of the poles
I respect Kansas for getting this on a ballot right away and giving it to the people like it belongs....More states need to follow and set their laws and put this thing to bed....
Trump endorsed five people and all five won. five for five! 100%
