Iowa City Council to hold special Thursday session to consider removal of TRC chair

Read on www.iowa.media
Related
iowa.media
Coralville hoping to redevelop area along Strip near 1st Avenue
A major redevelopment project is in the works for the south side of the Coralville Strip west of Walgreens. The City Council unanimously approved a preliminary plat and the first consideration of a rezoning ordinance to accommodate the project last week. The plan would get rid of structures between Walgreens,...
iowa.media
Council considers tax rebate on new construction on John Drive
A young business owner showed interest in constructing a commercial building on John Drive to expand his home-based business. Derek Manternach purchased 1.56 acres, the lot west of 709 John Dr., in Monticello. Manternach owns and operates Manternach Custom Creations, specializing in custom woodworking, cabinets, furniture, etc. He plans to...
iowa.media
Monticello named Main Street Iowa Community
After months and months of hard work, dedication, many hours of volunteer service, and bringing the community together the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee can now breathe a sigh of relief…. As of Aug. 2, Monticello has become a Main Street Iowa Community!. The announcement was at 8 a.m. on...
iowa.media
Muscatine Police investigate vandalism at elementary school
The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for vandalizing an elementary school. The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments responded to Madison Elementary School on 1st Avenue at 3:10 Friday morning for a fire alarm. When officers arrived, they found the school had been entered and there was substantial damage inside due to vandalism. A photo posted to social media showed one wall spray-painted with the message “NO BULLYING”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
Autopsy results say three family members killed during a shooting last month at a state park near Maquoketa were shot, stabbed and/or strangled. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Officials say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.
iowa.media
North Liberty man among two suspects arrested for Benton County murder
A North Liberty man is among two suspects arrested for a murder in Benton County last month. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody Thursday morning for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Samantha Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested Wednesday night.
iowa.media
Knife-wielding man arrested by ICPD after reported home invasions and ensuing standoff
Iowa City Police have arrested a Wisconsin man for a reported armed robbery and ensuing standoff earlier this week. According to a news release from the ICPD, at 6:04 Wednesday night officers made a traffic stop in the area of South Riverside Drive and Highway 6 East. The driver…later identified as 41-year-old Rick Wappler of Cascade, Wisconsin…indicated he was armed with a knife.
iowa.media
Parolee arrested after allegedly showing up to probation office intoxicated
A man who reported to his parole officer Wednesday ended up in the Johnson County Jail after allegedly showing up intoxicated and threatening officers. According to a report by the Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr reported to the probation office on Keokuk Street Wednesday, demanding to speak to his probation officer. He allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant by screaming, pacing, and having irrational speech. He reportedly told probation officers on scene multiple times that he was going to kill someone at the 501 Cross Park complex, escalating to the point of screaming and flailing his arms around. Hawkins also repeated the threat in front of the building.
RELATED PEOPLE
iowa.media
Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident
A Cedar Rapids man faces decades in prison after an alleged road rage incident where he fired shots at a vehicle with four people inside. According to a release from the police department, the incident occurred at approximately 2:10 pm Tuesday. The Joint Communications Agency received a call from a passenger in a vehicle involved in the incident that began in the area of Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE with two vehicles traveling southbound on I-380. The caller said the passenger of another vehicle brandished a firearm during the road rage incident.
Comments / 0