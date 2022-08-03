ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guilty verdict for teen charged with murder of Cleveland officer

By Danielle Cotterman, Talia Naquin
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A jury has returned a guilty verdict for 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd . She is accused of killing Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek on New Year’s Eve.

The verdict was read after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

She faced multiple charges including:

  • Two counts of Aggravated Murder
  • Two counts of Murder
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault
  • One count of Aggravated Robbery
  • One count of Grand Theft
  • One count of Having Weapons Under Disability
  • One count of Petty Theft
  • One count of Aggravated Robbery
  • One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

The trial of Tamara McLoyd started more than a week ago. Deliberations started on Tuesday.

I-Team: Lawyer of suspect in officer’s murder withdraws attempt to challenge confession

Prosecutors say McLoyd carjacked, shot and killed off-duty Cleveland officer Shane Bartek on New Year’s Eve.

The jury saw a security video with her confession to police , video of the shooting , and social media posts that showed McLoyd partying after the shooting.

Tamara McLoyd looks at the FOX 8 camera in a pretrial hearing for the murder of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek (FOX 8 Photo)

Prosecutors told the jury there’s no mystery. But, McLoyd’s defense attorney argued the 18-year-old didn’t mean to do it.

“You certainly cannot find her guilty of aggravated murder because they don’t have the proof, they don’t have the intent,” said McLoyd’s attorney.

McLoyd did not take the stand in her own defense.

I-Team: Cleveland police officers approve new contract

The murder charges each carry a potential sentence of 15 to life. The aggravated murder charges each carry a potential sentence of 20 to life.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 27.

Comments / 14

Profit Steinberg
6d ago

I think this Justice system is such a waste of time and $. She confessed, caught on video!!! Whats the trial for? why even house this person for $40,000 a year for the rest of her life from taxpayers maybe more....

Reply(1)
14
Tubesteak
6d ago

No remorse a criminal upbringing at a young age. A bad seed that cannot or will not ever change.

Reply(4)
12
Guest
6d ago

What there deliberate ?? It’s on film convict this Heifer for life and not in solitary make sure she in population..

Reply
3
 

