Guilty verdict for teen charged with murder of Cleveland officer
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A jury has returned a guilty verdict for 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd . She is accused of killing Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek on New Year’s Eve.
The verdict was read after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
She faced multiple charges including:
- Two counts of Aggravated Murder
- Two counts of Murder
- Two counts of Felonious Assault
- One count of Aggravated Robbery
- One count of Grand Theft
- One count of Having Weapons Under Disability
- One count of Petty Theft
- One count of Aggravated Robbery
- One count of Having Weapons Under Disability
The trial of Tamara McLoyd started more than a week ago. Deliberations started on Tuesday.
Prosecutors say McLoyd carjacked, shot and killed off-duty Cleveland officer Shane Bartek on New Year’s Eve.
The jury saw a security video with her confession to police , video of the shooting , and social media posts that showed McLoyd partying after the shooting.
Prosecutors told the jury there’s no mystery. But, McLoyd’s defense attorney argued the 18-year-old didn’t mean to do it.
“You certainly cannot find her guilty of aggravated murder because they don’t have the proof, they don’t have the intent,” said McLoyd’s attorney.
McLoyd did not take the stand in her own defense.
The murder charges each carry a potential sentence of 15 to life. The aggravated murder charges each carry a potential sentence of 20 to life.
