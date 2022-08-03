Guilty verdict for teen charged with murder of Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A jury has returned a guilty verdict for 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd . She is accused of killing Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek on New Year’s Eve.

The verdict was read after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

She faced multiple charges including:

Two counts of Aggravated Murder

of Aggravated Murder Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Grand Theft

One count of Petty Theft

One count of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

The trial of Tamara McLoyd started more than a week ago. Deliberations started on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say McLoyd carjacked, shot and killed off-duty Cleveland officer Shane Bartek on New Year’s Eve.

The jury saw a security video with her confession to police , video of the shooting , and social media posts that showed McLoyd partying after the shooting.

Tamara McLoyd looks at the FOX 8 camera in a pretrial hearing for the murder of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek (FOX 8 Photo)

Prosecutors told the jury there’s no mystery. But, McLoyd’s defense attorney argued the 18-year-old didn’t mean to do it.

“You certainly cannot find her guilty of aggravated murder because they don’t have the proof, they don’t have the intent,” said McLoyd’s attorney.

McLoyd did not take the stand in her own defense.

The murder charges each carry a potential sentence of 15 to life. The aggravated murder charges each carry a potential sentence of 20 to life.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 27.

