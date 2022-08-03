ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase County, NE

Charges amended for Utah woman charged in death of Imperial woman

IMPERIAL, Neb. — Charges have been amended for a Utah woman initially charged with murder in the death of an Imperial woman. According to Chase County District Court records, on Thursday, Keonna Carter, 25, of Taylorsville, Utah, has had her charges reduced to first-degree assault and one count of kidnapping. She was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping.
Hitchcock County man dies following crash near McCook

MCCOOK, Neb. — A Hitchcock County man has died following a crash near McCook Wednesday morning. According to the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office, just before 10 a.m., law enforcement was called to a one-vehicle rollover crash near mile marker 82 on Highway 6/34 west of McCook. The...
Teens injured in rollover crash near Hershey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Three teens are in serious condition after surviving a serious crash Monday evening around 9 pm on South River Road between North Platte and Hershey. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash as a one-vehicle crash, just east of Crane View Road on...
Traffic accident seriously injures 3 young North Platte residents

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic accident that left three young North Platte residents with serious injuries. At around 9:00 p.m., on Monday, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a call about a one-vehicle accident just east of Crane View Rd. on South River Rd., between North Platte and Hershey. It was reported that the vehicle had left the roadway, rolled, and struck a tree. The three occupants were all trapped in the vehicle.
Property valuations must follow state statute

Property valuations sometimes trigger questions and concerns for area residents when they find assessment of their property has risen. State statute dictates specifically how valuations are determined, County Assessor Julie Stenger said. Monday, Stenger’s office presented its three-year property assessment plan to the Lincoln County commissioners. In that report, her...
Grant native named a top young football coach in Texas

Grant native Chris Softley has been named to Dave Campbell's "Texas Football" "40 Under 40" list of top young coaches in the state. "Few private school coaches have been as consistent as Softley, who is 56-15 with the Eagles while guiding them to the 2019 TAPPS Division III title game," the magazine said about Softley.
