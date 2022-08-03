Man with rifle yelling threats on Fairfax Co. balcony arrested after standoff: Police

Read on wjla.com
mocoshow.com
Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
fox5dc.com
Child shoots handgun into neighbor's apartment in Stafford; 20-year-old arrested
STAFFORD COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Stafford man has been arrested after a young child in his care gained access to a handgun and discharged a round from the loaded weapon. Deputies responded to Fern Oak Circle on Thursday around 6:36 p.m. for the report of a shooting in a home.
NBC Washington
Ex-Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting at DC Special Officer Training
A retired D.C. police officer faces charges after fatally shooting a special police officer at a training session Thursday inside a public library in the Anacostia neighborhood, authorities say. The name of the woman who died was not immediately released. Jesse Porter, 58, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Metropolitan...
Man shot by detective in Fairfax County, other man face drug charges
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whom an undercover detective shot Tuesday night in Seven Corners is facing charges along with a man who was with him. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said members of its Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau were investigating illegal drug distribution in the 6100 […]
WJLA
2 men arrested in Md. for suspected string of McDonald's drive-through armed robberies
Montgomery County, Md. — Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged two men in connection to the armed robbery of a Kensington, Md. McDonald's. Police also believe this wasn't their first rodeo. 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, are accused of stealing...
NBC Washington
Video Shows Deadly Police Shooting in McLean
Fairfax County police released body camera footage on Thursday of an officer fatally shooting a man having a mental health crisis last month in a home in McLean, Virginia. Aaron Lynch died after an officer shot him on Arbor Lane the night of July 7. He was 26. Lynch’s parents...
fox5dc.com
Death near apartment complex in Silver Spring under investigation
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A death is currently being investigated by Montgomery County police near The Warwick Apartments in Silver Spring. The investigation is taking place on the 1100 block of University Boulevard West, and there are several police cruisers in the area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police said they...
Teen Charged With Manslaughter For Accidental Fatal Shooting In Oxon Hill: Police
An Oxon Hill teen has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, authorities say. Demetrius Clarke, 18, was allegedly handling the firearm in a home in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace when it accidentally discharged, striking his 16-year-old friend shortly after 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
Student charged with assault and theft in Charles county
A student is facing charges for pulling a gun on another student in Charles county. Victim tried to get phone back from suspect, deputies say that's when the second one pulled out a gun.
northernvirginiamag.com
Woman Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Manassas Food Lion Shooting
The 24-year-old man from in the 2016 shooting died from a gunshot wound. A Woodbridge woman was found guilty last week of first-degree murder nearly six years after a shooting in the parking lot of a Manassas Food Lion left a 24-year-old man dead. Roberta Brandon, 29, will be sentenced...
Suspects arrested after allegedly robbing McDonald’s drive-thru in Loudoun County
Deputies of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested two suspects who allegedly stole a cash drawer from a McDonald's drive-thru in Sterling.
Men accused of robbing McDonald's drive-thru arrested after police spot them at different Mcdonald's drive-thru
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested two men they say are possibly connected to a string of robberies at McDonald's restaurants across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a McDonald's in the 2700 block of University Boulevard W. in Kensington just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Silver Spring Gas Station Robbed at Gunpoint, Police Seek to Identify Suspect
SILVER SPRING, MD -A Silver Spring Exxon station was robbed at gunpoint back in June...
Police Conducting Death Investigation In Montgomery County (DEVELOPING)
Police are conducting a death investigation in Montgomery County, officials say. The investigation of the incident in the 1100 block of University Boulevard West was announced shortly before 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police. Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately made available. This is...
Arrest made in shooting death of library police officer in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department said a retired lieutenant has been charged after he fired a gun during training, killing a library police officer.
fox5dc.com
Family criticizes Fairfax Co. police for fatally shooting man suffering from mental health crisis
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Newly released bodycam footage shows Fairfax County police fatally shooting 26-year-old Jasper Aaron Lynch inside a McLean, Virginia residence. The visual, which was released Thursday by the department, begins with redacted 911 calls from the July 7 incident. "We have a family member here who was...
Former Police Officer Ordered To Serve Home Detention For Death Of Infant Daughter In Maryland
A former police officer in Virginia could avoid prison time after being sentenced for his role in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland in 2017. Monrovia resident Jason Michael Colley, 42, a former 10-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of his infant daughter Harper on Oct. 31, 2017, the state’s attorney for Frederick County announced.
Fairfax Parents Condemn Police For Killing Son During Mental Health Crisis: Report
A pair of parents from Fairfax expressed outraged with police who shot their son in the midst of a mental health crisis, Fox 5 DC reports. Body-cam footage shows the moment that 26-year-old Jasper Lynch was shot by police called to the scene by his family, who were worried for his safety, in early July, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
Crash In Silver Spring Reportedly Kills One, Pins Another: DEVELOPING
A multiple vehicle collision has reportedly killed at least one person, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred just before 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5 in the 531 block of Randolph Road, the reports state. One victim was allegedly ejected from a vehicle while another is reported to...
VIDEO: Suspect Sought After Pointing Gun At Gaithersburg Gas Station Clerk During Armed Robbery
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man connected to an armed robbery of a gas station back in June, authorities say. The robbery occurred on Sunday, June 12 at the Exxon gas station in the 9300 block of Georgia Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., according to Montgomery County Police.
