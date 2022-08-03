Man with rifle yelling threats on Fairfax Co. balcony arrested after standoff: Police

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO