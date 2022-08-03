ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Vin Scully Wife Photo

Vin Scully was a legend, both inside and outside of the broadcasting booth. The longtime MLB announcer died at the age of 94 on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced. Tributes for Scully have been pouring in since then. Few, though, are better than this. That is just an all-time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iconic broadcaster Vin Scully, who serenaded baseball fans with his voice for nearly seven decades as the radio soundtrack for Los Dodgers Dodgers games, has died, the team said. He was 94. The Dodgers said Scully died Tuesday night at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Vin Scully's legacy is bigger than baseball

Los Angeles is known for many things. The perfect weather, the beautiful surf, and the Hollywood strip all come to mind when The City of Angels is mentioned. But for those fortunate enough to grow up in LA, and who have at least a small understanding of the role that sports plays in many lives, there's a particular person, and a particular voice, that first comes to mind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Worth#Brooklyn Dodgers#Hall Of Fame#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Navy#Fordham University#The Fordham Ram#Rams#The Brooklyn Dodgers
CBS New York

Vin Scully remembered for eloquence behind the mic

NEW YORK -- Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94.He was known as the voice of the Dodgers, but he grew up in New York City.As CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports, the man is considered to be one of the greatest sportscasters of all time. More than the voice of baseball, he was a national treasure.Scully was on the mic for one of the greatest Mets moments. He had a style all his own. Rooted in radio, his brand of broadcasting favored storytelling."What distinguished Vin was that he brought that touch of elegance...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers' hit celebration

The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will never die, and they added yet another petty moment between themselves during Thursday night’s series finale at Oracle Park, involving mostly Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia and Dodgers stars Trea Turner and Mookie Betts. See, it all began when Garcia, who was pitching in […] The post Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Kirk Gibson Reveals His 2nd Favorite Vin Scully Call

In the wake of Vin Scully's passing, many of the thousands of people and players who heard his voice are reminiscing about some of his greatest calls. For two-time World Series champion Kirk Gibson, he didn't need to remind everyone what his favorite Scully call was. Everyone knows that it's Gibson's walk-off home run in the 1988 World Series.
MLB
