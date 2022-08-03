Read on www.ibtimes.com
Look: MLB World Reacts To Vin Scully Wife Photo
Vin Scully was a legend, both inside and outside of the broadcasting booth. The longtime MLB announcer died at the age of 94 on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced. Tributes for Scully have been pouring in since then. Few, though, are better than this. That is just an all-time...
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iconic broadcaster Vin Scully, who serenaded baseball fans with his voice for nearly seven decades as the radio soundtrack for Los Dodgers Dodgers games, has died, the team said. He was 94. The Dodgers said Scully died Tuesday night at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif.,...
Photos: L.A. remembers Vin Scully
Photos document the reaction of Angelenos to the news of legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully's death this week.
Fox News
Vin Scully’s legacy is bigger than baseball
Los Angeles is known for many things. The perfect weather, the beautiful surf, and the Hollywood strip all come to mind when The City of Angels is mentioned. But for those fortunate enough to grow up in LA, and who have at least a small understanding of the role that sports plays in many lives, there's a particular person, and a particular voice, that first comes to mind.
Dodgers Unveil Commemorate Patches to Honor Vin Scully
The Dodgers took the field on Wednesday night with Vin Scully patches on their jerseys.
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
Dodgers star Cody Bellinger sounds off on Joey Gallo trade after disastrous Yankees season
The Los Angeles Dodgers made an interesting move on Tuesday, acquiring struggling outfielder Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees. And one of the team’s existing stars has opened up about the move. Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, who is friends with Gallo, spoke to the media prior to the...
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet New York Mets Star Daniel Vogelbach’s Wife, Kristina Russi
Daniel Vogelbach is new to the New York Mets franchise and left fans in awe with his grand slam in August 2022. One person who has cheered him on through the ups and downs of his career and breakout season is Daniel Vogelbach’s wife, Kristina Russi. This couple is pretty lowkey on social media. And now that the first baseman is proving he is a force in the league, Mets fans want to know about the franchise’s newest WAG and her background. So we reveal more about Daniel Vogelbach’s wife in this Kristina Russi wiki.
MLB・
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Has a Message for LA Newcomer Joey Gallo
Hanser Alberto is confident that the Dodgers can fix the newly acquired Joey Gallo.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Holding Pregame Ceremony To Honor Vin Scully At Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor Vin Scully during a pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium on Friday. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. PT. Additional details of the ceremony were not announced. The Dodgers did reveal fans will have an opportunity to...
Watch: Vin Scully once shared the story of how he fell in love with baseball
Vin Scully lived to be 94 years old, and he spent nearly all of that time as a baseball fan. In fact, the late broadcaster once shared with viewers the moment he fell in love with baseball. Scully was calling his final game ever — the Dodgers’ final regular season...
Unfortunate old tweet from new Giants acquisition goes viral
JD Davis got dunked on this week by a past version of himself. The veteran slugger Davis got traded from the New York Mets to the San Francisco Giants before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Darin Ruf went to the Mets while Davis, lefty pitcher Thomas Szapucki, and prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack went to the Giants.
Vin Scully remembered for eloquence behind the mic
NEW YORK -- Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94.He was known as the voice of the Dodgers, but he grew up in New York City.As CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports, the man is considered to be one of the greatest sportscasters of all time. More than the voice of baseball, he was a national treasure.Scully was on the mic for one of the greatest Mets moments. He had a style all his own. Rooted in radio, his brand of broadcasting favored storytelling."What distinguished Vin was that he brought that touch of elegance...
Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will never die, and they added yet another petty moment between themselves during Thursday night’s series finale at Oracle Park, involving mostly Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia and Dodgers stars Trea Turner and Mookie Betts. See, it all began when Garcia, who was pitching in […] The post Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'The Voice of the Catch': Vin Scully Passes Away
He served in the United States Navy for two years and began his radio career at the age of 22. ... and what a career it was.
Vin Scully through the eyes of four artists
We commissioned four artists to commemorate Vin Scully's career as the legendary voice of Dodgers broadcasts. Here are their portraits.
Elite Daily
Tyler Cameron Went IG-Official With His New Girlfriend
Bachelorette fan-favorite Tyler Cameron is off the market. Nearly a year after his split from Camila Kendra, Cameron went public with his new girlfriend Paige Lorenze. Though paparazzi caught the couple canoodling in New York City on July 17, the duo didn’t take their status to the gram until July 31. During a sweet boat date (that would put Bachelor producers to shame), Cameron and Lorenze made their relationship Instagram-official.
Kirk Gibson Reveals His 2nd Favorite Vin Scully Call
In the wake of Vin Scully's passing, many of the thousands of people and players who heard his voice are reminiscing about some of his greatest calls. For two-time World Series champion Kirk Gibson, he didn't need to remind everyone what his favorite Scully call was. Everyone knows that it's Gibson's walk-off home run in the 1988 World Series.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet New York Yankees Clayton Beeter’s Girlfriend, Erin Burk
MLB fans have high expectations of pitcher Clayton Beeter, who the New York Yankees received in the Joey Gallo trade. Another person who thinks highly of Beeter and wants him to succeed is his girlfriend, Erin Burk. They are high-school lovebirds and do not shy away from showing their love on social media. Sometimes, she travels across the country to support her boyfriend, and occasionally he shares appreciation posts for her on social media. Fans are curious to know more about Clayton Beeter’s girlfriend, Erin Burk. So, get to know her here in our Erin Burk wiki.
