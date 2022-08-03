ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTAL

When do Louisiana motorists have to stop for school buses?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Within a few weeks, students will be returning to schools, and that means school bus fleets will be back on the roads in the mornings and afternoons. Do you know when Louisiana law requires you to stop for school buses?. The La. Dept. of...
KTAL

LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
KTAL

Unclaimed: $10K Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was purchased on July 26 at the Circle K at 5302 Airline Drive. The winner has until Jan. 22, 2023, to claim the prize. Under Louisiana...
KTAL

Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
KTAL

New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
KTAL

DCFS issues clarification on approved Summer P-EBT

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services on Wednesday clarified a recent statement regarding Summer P-EBT benefits for the state’s K-12 students. DCFS said the update is in response to questions that local offices and schools were receiving following the announcement on July...
