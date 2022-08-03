Read on www.arklatexhomepage.com
Related
KTAL
When do Louisiana motorists have to stop for school buses?
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Within a few weeks, students will be returning to schools, and that means school bus fleets will be back on the roads in the mornings and afternoons. Do you know when Louisiana law requires you to stop for school buses?. The La. Dept. of...
KTAL
LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
KTAL
Unclaimed: $10K Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was purchased on July 26 at the Circle K at 5302 Airline Drive. The winner has until Jan. 22, 2023, to claim the prize. Under Louisiana...
KTAL
Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAL
AR recreational marijuana and casino initiative fails
The Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners did not approve initiatives to put recreational marijuana and a casino in Pope County on the November ballot, but that may not be the end of both those initiatives. (KARK)
KTAL
As renters suffer with no AC, Texas lawmaker pushes for state penalties
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. State Rep. Sheryl Cole said she plans to file legislation to punish those who allow it to go on too long. Thelma Reyes recently...
KTAL
New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
KTAL
DCFS issues clarification on approved Summer P-EBT
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services on Wednesday clarified a recent statement regarding Summer P-EBT benefits for the state’s K-12 students. DCFS said the update is in response to questions that local offices and schools were receiving following the announcement on July...
Comments / 0