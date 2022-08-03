Someone Is Breaking Into Cars At These Western New York Parks

Read on wblk.com
Checkmate
2d ago
Can't help stop laughing at the photo used in this article. Somebody said how are we going to not offend somebody by showing a masked criminal- So they chose teen female - Come on we don't know what criminals look like!
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. Lesinski
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
Need Transportation? More Bike Rentals Open In Western New York
More transportation options have been added to Western New York. Reddy Bikeshare announced that 13 more bike stations will be added around Western New York throughout the remainder of the summer, with thanks to Independent Health. These new additions will now push the overall bike station total to surpass 100.
Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change. Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
Larkin Square hosting Jamaican Market this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, Larkin Square will be filled with Jamaican food and tradition as it holds the second annual Jamaican Market. Chef Darian Bryan joined News 4 Wake Up! on Friday morning to show off some classic Jamaican food ahead of the event.
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
Ultimate Concert Guide: Shows Happening In Buffalo For August 2022
August is here and there are tons of concerts happening in and close to Buffalo this summer. Whether you love rap or rock, country or jazz, or anything in between, there is likely a show for you. We will definitely keep you posted on all the concert info and announcements. Here are all the major shows taking place in August 2022 in Western New York.
WIVB
Two shot, one dead on W. Utica St. Thursday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo man is dead after a Thursday night shooting on West Utica Street. The shots rang out just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street, according to Buffalo Police. Two men were shot, the 41-year-old died at the scene, and...
Double shooting kills one in Buffalo
Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street. Read more here:
Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for elderly man
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for an elderly man who is believed to be in the Western New York area. Frank A. Gugino, 86 and of Rochester, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say that information indicates that he was in Amherst at […]
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
The Truth Behind Crooked Lines On Forest Ave In Buffalo
This weekend social media was up in arms over what was the worst lane painting job in the history of Buffalo, New York. Pictures of the crooked and curvey painted lines on Forest Ave had people all over Western New York up in arms over how could someone do a job like that.
Black Smoke Bourbon Bar coming to Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Bourbon-lovers rejoice, a new bourbon bar is coming to Hamburg. The owners of First Line Brewing announced Thursday on its official Facebook page that they will be opening the Black Smoke Bourbon Bar this winter. The post read in part, "Opening up this winter in the...
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
NYSP: Drunk driver was nearly 4x legal limit
State police say his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.30 percent.
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Buffalo man indicted on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.” It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the […]
cnycentral.com
Man accused of threatening to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores
Buffalo, N.Y. — A man faces federal charges after he allegedly used Twitter to threaten to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores, following a deadly mass shooting in May. The threats began two days after the May 14 massacre at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo left 10...
Buffalo man indicted for referencing mass shooting while robbing convenience store
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon for making threats while robbing a convenience store in May. It is alleged that on May 25 just before 4:30 p.m., 45-year-old Sean Q. Ingleman of Buffalo attempted to steal cash from a convenience store on Main St. near West Winspear Ave. in […]
Western New York’s “Battle Of The Cattle” Is Over
It all started with two wandering cows, and it looks like it ends behind bars?. This is a crazy story. Two of the cows from McKee Farms in Newfane walked down the street until they landed on Asha’s Farm Sanctuary on Coomer Road. Scott Gregson, owner of McKee Farms,...
