ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Archie Battersbee's Mum Says Hospital Has Refused Request For Archie To Be Moved To Hospice

By Gregory Robinson
Tyla
Tyla
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.tyla.com

Comments / 113

kim
2d ago

They are not selfish. They are desperate. Losing a child has to be the worst kind of pain. I witnessed it with my parents when my 19 yr old brother died in a car accident and declared brain dead. Go read the story of a woman named Crystal Jordan. Dr’s said she was brain dead and her husband would not give up. She is now alive and well (with some limitations) to be here with her husband and 3 kids. I’ve always wondered what if we hadn’t given up and listened to the drs….

Reply(2)
28
Shorty
2d ago

they should at least give them that at least with hospice he would be at home when he passed on and is something the parents even agree on

Reply
36
gerry
2d ago

Wow, you all are so judgmental, parents should have the right to decide how their son leaves this earth, they gave him life….

Reply(4)
39
Related
Daily Mail

Archie's final hours: Family of 'brain dead' 12-year-old hold bedside vigil playing his favourite music and television shows before life support is set to be turned off at 11am TODAY - as they cling on to one last chance of saving him

Archie Battersbee's life support will be removed at 11am this morning unless his family can appeal again to the European Court of Human Rights, having spent the night holding a vigil by his bedside. The 12-year-old suffered catastrophic brain damage after an accident at home in April, and has been...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s mother releases video claiming to show her brain-damaged son is trying to breathe

Archie Battersbee’s mother has released a video claiming her son is trying to breathe after a court ruled that doctors can stop providing life-saving treatment for him.Archie, 12, was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage at home.Footage, circulated by the Christian Legal Centre on behalf of Archie’s family, shows a ventilator beeping.Ms Dance has said that the footage shows Archie is able to breathe independently.Lawyers for the family want the video to be submitted as ‘new evidence’ to appeal against the ruling.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Father ‘suffers stroke’ as parents lose court fight to stop life support being switched off

The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state have lost their latest court battle to stop his life support being turned off. Archie Battersbee suffered “catastrophic” brain damage four months ago and the High Court ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treating him. His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were allowed to appeal the decision at the Court of Appeal but have now lost the latest legal fight. Three Court of Appeal judges ruled that the High Court judge’s previous decision was not wrong. The court heard that just before the ruling was made, Mr...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Squirrel#United Nations#Uk#Echr#Barts Health Nhs Trust#Goi
People

U.K. Teen with Severe Eating Disorder Dies 2 Months After Court Allows Her to Cease Treatment

A 19-year-old woman with a severe eating disorder has died two months after a judge ordered that she could be taken off a life-saving treatment. Sir Jonathan Cohen, a Justice for the U.K.'s Court of Protection, announced the "tragic and deeply distressing" death on Friday after the teenager, identified only as BG, fought for autonomy of her body and the right to make her own health decisions, according to Sky News.
MENTAL HEALTH
Newsweek

Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins

Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Pregnant mother and baby died after she was sent to ‘unsuitable ward’

A pregnant woman and her baby died two days apart after she caught Covid and was transferred to an unsuitable ward to treat her illness, an inquest heard.Sumera Haq, 37, was eight months pregnant with her third child when she contracted coronavirus and started suffering severe stomach pain and worsening shortness of breath.She was rushed to Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, east London, and initially treated on a labour ward.Two days later, on 9 August last year, the primary school teacher was transferred to a medical ward after her respiratory function worsened, but her condition deteriorated and she suffered...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘It’s going to be awful today’: Archie Battersbee’s mother tearful as family submit final hospice request

Archie Battersbee’s mother has said her family have submitted a legal bid ahead of a tight 9am deadline to move her son to a hospice where he can die in peace. The 12-year-old is currently being kept alive on ventiliation at the Royal London Hospital in east London, but mum, Hollie Dance, questioned why the family is not allowed to spend Archie’s last moments “privately” at a hospice. Picking up on the court’s repeated use of the term, “dignified death”, Ms Dance said: “What is dignified in dying in a busy hospital room full of noise with the door...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Father of brain damaged boy ‘suffers stroke’ as judges set to make life support ruling

The father of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute suffered a suspect stroke ahead of a ruling on his son’s treatment. A lawyer told the three judges at the Court of Appeal on Monday that Archie Battersbee’s father, Paul Battersbee, had been taken to hospital. He is believed to have had either a stroke or a heart attack. It’s the latest blow for a family that has been fighting for months to continue life support for Archie, despite doctors arguing he is ‘ brain-stem dead’ and further treatment is not in his interest. The boy suffered...
HEALTH
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Ambulance worker who suffered a miscarriage after she had to lift an obese 20 stone patient on her own while pregnant is set for compensation after winning discrimination claim

An ambulance worker who suffered a second miscarriage after being made to lift a 20-stone obese patient while pregnant has won a discrimination claim. Claire Thompson was made to push heavy wheelchairs and move overweight patients on her own as an employee of E-Zec Medical Transport Services, causing 'immense physical strain'.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s life support to be withdrawn on Saturday after legal fight comes to end

Archie Battersbee’s life-sustaining treatment is to be withdrawn in hospital on Saturday, his family have been told, as their legal battle to have their young son moved to a hospice came to an end. The 12-year-old has been in a coma since April following what his mother believes was his participation in an internet challenge, and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions at a London hospital.Following a gruelling and unsuccessful legal battle to stop their son’s life support from being withdrawn, Archie’s family then sought to have their son moved from the Royal London Hospital...
U.K.
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s parents given until 9am for bid to move son to hospice or life support will end

A hospital has given Archie Battersbee’s parents until 9am on Thursday to launch a High Court bid to move him to a hospice otherwise his life support will be turned off at 11am.It comes after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused an application by Archie’s parents to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.Archie, 12, has been kept alive by ventilation and medication since he was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.His mother Hollie Dance believes that he may have been attempting an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.Doctors were preparing to...
HEALTH
The Independent

Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live

A mother-of-three is fighting against the clock to raise money to fund lifesaving treatment after her itchy hands turned out to be a rare and deadly form of cancer.Maria Barry, 58, who lives in Harrow, north west London, with her children, Nico, 32, Luca, 30, and Nadia, 27, began suffering from itchy and cracked hands during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.At first, Maria thought it was a reaction to a new cleaning product she was using, but in April 2022, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer – which is rare with around 1,000 new cases a year...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Tyla

Tyla

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy