Daily Beast

The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations

It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
DUXBURY, MA
Akron Beacon Journal

Plant Lovers' Almanac: Of hardy hibiscus and hordes of hued hydrangeas

I split time this past week between the trees and buildings of Central Park, the droughty piles of fallen planetree leaves in Brooklyn in New York City, the ravaged roses of Manhattan, the lovely lacebark elms at a Brooklyn playground, and then returned westward, to the colorful shrubs of Secrest Arboretum in Wooster, the myriad summer-sweets (Clethra) and their aromas in Northeast Ohio, huge hibiscus flowers, and once again — those hydrangeas.     ...
WOOSTER, OH
