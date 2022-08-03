Read on www.prentissheadlight.com
WDAM-TV
Jones County welcomes back students for the first day of school
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another exciting day for students in the Pine Belt as they walked onto campuses in the Jones County School District. As staff and faculty welcomed back students, superintendent Tommy Parker said the district is off to a good start. “We have had three...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg dance studio provides a safe space for community
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt dance instructor uses his voice and the power of movement to motivate and strengthen the community. E.J. James is the owner of Xfinity Dance Studio, located in Hattiesburg. From ballet and jazz to tap, hip hop and contemporary, James teaches a variety of styles.
prentissheadlight.com
SMPDD awards scholarships to JDCHS graduates
The Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, Inc. (SMPDD) awarded college scholarships to two Jefferson Davis County High School students during a board of supervisors meeting Monday. Receiving $1000 scholarships to Pearl River Community College are Shanya Rogers and Demarrio Booth Jr. Rogers is the daughter of Lastephen and Sabrina...
impact601.com
City of Laurel make changes to two city positions
The Laurel City Council Confirmed a new person to fill the city’s Judge Pro Tem position with the City of Laurel’s Municipal Court. Based on an unanimous vote of the council this week, Cruz Gray has been recommended and confirmed as the city’s new Judge Pro Tem for the Laurel’s Municipal Court.
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis County School District unveils building renovations
Stringer standout Jackson Parker eager to join Southern Miss. Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior QB/DE Waylon Tullos. Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior QB/DE Waylon Tullos. 6pm Headlines 8/3. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Jones College expands its practical nursing program to Jasper County. Updated:...
E. coli found in water supply in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said 3,474 customers, who are served by the Tallahala W/A-Antioch water supply in Jasper County, have been placed under a boil water notice. According to MSDH, water sampling showed the presences of E. coli bacteria. Health officials strongly recommend that all […]
WAPT
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
prentissheadlight.com
No objection to tax rolls at public hearing
The Jefferson Davis County Board of Supervisors met for the first August meeting Monday morning in Prentiss. Rev. Jessie Holloway opened with prayer before the board adopted the agenda. Ashley Brisco with Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District discussed the snapshot of services for the county before annual scholarships were...
UMMC offers free cancer screenings for qualified women
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said registration is still open for free breast, cervical and oral cancer screenings on August 20. The screenings are for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women. The UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute and the College of American Pathologists Foundation will host the event at the […]
Borden Dairy facility to close in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with New Dairy Alabama LLC (Borden Dairy) announced the company will be closing its Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Dothan, Alabama, manufacturing facilities. The company will close the two locations, along with associated distribution branches, by no later than October 2, 2022. At that time, Borden Dairy will no longer produce its […]
WDAM-TV
2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
Hattiesburg to get waterpark, sports fields
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is set to get a waterpark at the Hattiesburg Zoo and two new sports fields at Jaycee Park. City leaders said Jaycee Park, which is located along Quinn Street and North Hutchinson Avenue, will be the new home for Cameron Field. It will also house a new girl’s softball field […]
Laurel breaks ground on new welcome center
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Laurel, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority, the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Laurel Housing Authority broke ground on the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center on Thursday, August 4, 2022. According to officials, the welcome center is the result of a partnership […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Hattiesburg, MS – At Least One Injured in Crash at MS-42 & Epley Rd
The accident was reported at around 11:46 a.m. at the intersection of MS-42 WB and Epley Road in Lamar County. Emergency responders were sent to the scene to provide aid to the involved parties. The severity of the resulting injuries has not been confirmed at this time. All lanes were...
Boil water notice issued for 183 Jones County customers
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for 183 Southwest Jones W/A-North customers in Jones County. The notice affects the following locations: Seminary Road Daryl Tisdale Road Watkins Road Rainey Road Sumrall Road Walley Road Dean Anderson Road Monroe Road Emmons Road Shelton Cedar Road Creel Road L.D. Bradley Road […]
WDAM-TV
Good News: Perry Co. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Even though they are two of the smallest districts in...
prentissheadlight.com
Jeff Davis Jail Docket July 25 – Aug. 1
The following names and charges are listed on the arrest docket of Jefferson Davis County for the past week. An arrest does not equate guilt. The name, date of birth and address when available are listed as recorded in the docket. Brandon McLeod, DOB 11-8-71, 279 Carson Bunker Hill Road,...
WDAM-TV
Laurel & Jones County law enforcement celebrate National Night Out
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel community gathered at the police department on Aug. 2 for the annual National Night Out event. The celebration included free food, music, a bounce house and a mechanical bull for families to enjoy. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said this event is a fun...
bobgermanylaw.com
Jackson, MS – Victims Injured in Collision on I-55 near Woodrow Wilson Ave
Paramedics were on-site to provide necessary medical aid to the injured parties. Ambulances were stationed nearby to transport any victims requiring additional treatment to local hospitals. The identities of the involved parties have not been disclosed. No further updates on the conditions of the injured parties have been provided. Local...
WAPT
With no end in sight to Jackson's water crisis, residents line up for bottled water
JACKSON, Miss. — With no end in sight to the latest Jackson water crisis, the city of Jackson is distributing bottled water to residents. Bottled water will be distributed Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Fire Station 20 at 4445 Medgar Evers Blvd., and at 12:30 p.m. at Fire Station 28 at 611 Terry Road. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle, while supplies last.
