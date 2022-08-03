ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Davis County, MS

WDAM-TV

Jones County welcomes back students for the first day of school

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another exciting day for students in the Pine Belt as they walked onto campuses in the Jones County School District. As staff and faculty welcomed back students, superintendent Tommy Parker said the district is off to a good start. “We have had three...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg dance studio provides a safe space for community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt dance instructor uses his voice and the power of movement to motivate and strengthen the community. E.J. James is the owner of Xfinity Dance Studio, located in Hattiesburg. From ballet and jazz to tap, hip hop and contemporary, James teaches a variety of styles.
HATTIESBURG, MS
prentissheadlight.com

SMPDD awards scholarships to JDCHS graduates

The Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, Inc. (SMPDD) awarded college scholarships to two Jefferson Davis County High School students during a board of supervisors meeting Monday. Receiving $1000 scholarships to Pearl River Community College are Shanya Rogers and Demarrio Booth Jr. Rogers is the daughter of Lastephen and Sabrina...
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

City of Laurel make changes to two city positions

The Laurel City Council Confirmed a new person to fill the city’s Judge Pro Tem position with the City of Laurel’s Municipal Court. Based on an unanimous vote of the council this week, Cruz Gray has been recommended and confirmed as the city’s new Judge Pro Tem for the Laurel’s Municipal Court.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

E. coli found in water supply in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said 3,474 customers, who are served by the Tallahala W/A-Antioch water supply in Jasper County, have been placed under a boil water notice. According to MSDH, water sampling showed the presences of E. coli bacteria. Health officials strongly recommend that all […]
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
JACKSON, MS
prentissheadlight.com

No objection to tax rolls at public hearing

The Jefferson Davis County Board of Supervisors met for the first August meeting Monday morning in Prentiss. Rev. Jessie Holloway opened with prayer before the board adopted the agenda. Ashley Brisco with Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District discussed the snapshot of services for the county before annual scholarships were...
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

UMMC offers free cancer screenings for qualified women

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said registration is still open for free breast, cervical and oral cancer screenings on August 20. The screenings are for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women. The UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute and the College of American Pathologists Foundation will host the event at the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Borden Dairy facility to close in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with New Dairy Alabama LLC (Borden Dairy) announced the company will be closing its Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Dothan, Alabama, manufacturing facilities. The company will close the two locations, along with associated distribution branches, by no later than October 2, 2022. At that time, Borden Dairy will no longer produce its […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg to get waterpark, sports fields

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is set to get a waterpark at the Hattiesburg Zoo and two new sports fields at Jaycee Park. City leaders said Jaycee Park, which is located along Quinn Street and North Hutchinson Avenue, will be the new home for Cameron Field. It will also house a new girl’s softball field […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel breaks ground on new welcome center

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Laurel, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority, the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Laurel Housing Authority broke ground on the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center on Thursday, August 4, 2022. According to officials, the welcome center is the result of a partnership […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice issued for 183 Jones County customers

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for 183 Southwest Jones W/A-North customers in Jones County. The notice affects the following locations: Seminary Road Daryl Tisdale Road Watkins Road Rainey Road Sumrall Road Walley Road Dean Anderson Road Monroe Road Emmons Road Shelton Cedar Road Creel Road L.D. Bradley Road […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Good News: Perry Co. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok

Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Even though they are two of the smallest districts in...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Jeff Davis Jail Docket July 25 – Aug. 1

The following names and charges are listed on the arrest docket of Jefferson Davis County for the past week. An arrest does not equate guilt. The name, date of birth and address when available are listed as recorded in the docket. Brandon McLeod, DOB 11-8-71, 279 Carson Bunker Hill Road,...
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel & Jones County law enforcement celebrate National Night Out

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel community gathered at the police department on Aug. 2 for the annual National Night Out event. The celebration included free food, music, a bounce house and a mechanical bull for families to enjoy. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said this event is a fun...
LAUREL, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Victims Injured in Collision on I-55 near Woodrow Wilson Ave

Paramedics were on-site to provide necessary medical aid to the injured parties. Ambulances were stationed nearby to transport any victims requiring additional treatment to local hospitals. The identities of the involved parties have not been disclosed. No further updates on the conditions of the injured parties have been provided. Local...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

With no end in sight to Jackson's water crisis, residents line up for bottled water

JACKSON, Miss. — With no end in sight to the latest Jackson water crisis, the city of Jackson is distributing bottled water to residents. Bottled water will be distributed Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Fire Station 20 at 4445 Medgar Evers Blvd., and at 12:30 p.m. at Fire Station 28 at 611 Terry Road. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle, while supplies last.
JACKSON, MS

