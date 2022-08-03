ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

WTOL 11

One woman killed in two-car crash on Airport Hwy. in Swanton Twp.

SWANTON, Ohio — One woman was killed Friday night in a two-car crash on Airport Highway in Swanton Township nearby the intersection with Turtle Creek Circle. Patience Chaney, 40, of Lorain, Ohio, was pronounced dead on the scene following a head-on collision. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
SWANTON, OH
wfft.com

Coroner IDs Ohio woman killed in US 30 crash with tractor-trailer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified an 88-year-old Ohio woman who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer a week ago. The coroner says 88-year-old Mary Helen Richards of Bellevue was a passenger in a car that turned into the path of a semi on U.S. 30 and Franke Road on July 29th.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Investigators Offering $5,000 Award For Information In Sylvania Arson

SYLVANIA, Ohio. —The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a residential fire in Sylvania, Ohio (Lucas County). On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 N. Crissey Road in...
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person killed in I-80 semi-truck rollover early Friday morning

DELTA, Ohio — One person was killed around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning after a semi truck flipped over on the Ohio Turnpike near mile marker 41 in Delta. State Troopers said the driver was headed eastbound when they hit orange barrels and over corrected, causing the truck to cross the median and flip over into the westbound side.
DELTA, OH
13abc.com

Toledo auto shop catches fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Body found in Erie Township ditch Thursday night

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A body was found in a ditch nearby Rymers Road, northeast of the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Erie Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Foul play is suspected, but not confirmed, according to the Sheriff's Office. The scene is under early investigation.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

One woman dead in single-car crash overnight Wednesday in Whiteford Township

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — One woman died in a single-car crash overnight on Wednesday in Whiteford Township, Michigan, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Ronni Vansteenkiste-Amador, 24, was traveling northbound on South County Line Highway when her car traveled off the road for unknown reasons, through private property, across Ottawa Lake Road and came to rest in a ditch.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Targeted Enforcement Event Slated For Williams County

Williams County – The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working in conjunction to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes in Williams County. Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio state troopers will be highly visible during the entire...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Person hit by vehicle by downtown TARTA hub Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hit nearby the downtown Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority hub on North Huron Street Friday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. The person's condition is currently unknown. As of 11:12 p.m., North Huron Street is open following a closure due to the...
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

2 men fall through roof in Waterloo; 1 dead, 1 hurt

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Two men fell through a roof of a Waterloo building that was being prepared for demolition on Thursday. One of the men died and the other is in the hospital in stable condition. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Kevin L. Rogers of Laurel...
WATERLOO, IN
WTOL 11

Man wanted on murder warrant dead after east Toledo shooting Friday morning; death ruled homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man wanted on a murder warrant related to the shooting death of a woman earlier this week was shot and killed in east Toledo Friday. Toledo police responded to the Ravine Park Village apartment complex just after 2 a.m. Friday on a call of shots fired. 22-year-old Daevon Higgs was found with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck in the parking lot, according to police.
TOLEDO, OH
wbnowqct.com

Robbery In Hicksville

In Hicksville…officers continue to search for the suspects who robbed the Shell Spee-D-Mart on W. High St. The bandits?…two Black males…one producing a handgun. One of the suspects wore a surgical mask. Officials tell reporters…they were able to get away on foot with money and lottery tickets. Defiance County deputies, along with several police dogs…were able to trace where the two fled by vehicle. The first suspect…6-2…black hoodie…Cleveland Indians ball cap…the second…5-7…with diamond earrings…know anything about this?…give area detectives a call.
HICKSVILLE, OH
Times-Bulletin

Grover Hill motorcycle crash

GROVER HILL, OH
WTOL 11

One person hospitalized after Old West End stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Wood County apartment complex up in flames Thursday morning

WESTON, Ohio — Several families have been displaced after a fire at the Broad Oak apartment complex Thursday morning. Crews from seven local fire departments were called to scene for the blaze that was reported around 7:45 a.m... in the apartment complex at 20200 Oak St. in Weston, a village about nine miles west of Bowling Green.
WESTON, OH

