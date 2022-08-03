Read on www.prentissheadlight.com
Related
WLBT
City advertising for bids to tear down former Charles Tisdale Library
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than five years after it closed, the city of Jackson is seeking bids to demolish the building that housed the former Charles Tisdale Library. The city recently began advertising for bids for the demolition and cleaning of the property located at 807 E. Northside Dr.
WLBT
Jackson city leaders announce they’re cutting off water for nonpayment beginning Aug. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you haven’t paid your water bill, now could be the time to do it. Jackson city leaders say they will begin to shut off customers for nonpayment beginning August 3. Officials gave the Jackson City Council an update on all things water and sewer...
Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
WAPT
Governor takes aim at Jackson for not doing more to fix water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is taking aim at the city of Jackson for not doing more to fix the water crisis. Reeves said Wednesday that the money is there, but the city is not spending it the way it should to fix its water problems. Jackson Mayor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Reeves slams Jackson leaders on infrastructure spending
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves isn’t holding back after Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made a statement this week that the city needs more financial help to fix its failing water system. It’s been subject to several boil water notices recently, due to high turbid levels. The governor said the city already has […]
Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Friday, August 5 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
WLBT
Jackson released nearly 20M gallons of raw sewage into Town Creek in three-month timespan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In three months, more than 19.7 million gallons of raw sewage was released into Town Creek thanks to a collapsed sewer line and broken bypass pump located at a nearby storm drain. That information can be found in the city’s most recent report to the EPA....
WLBT
Residents report difficulty getting distributed water and lack of supply
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson, you’re one of the lucky ones if you were able to get a few cases of water with supplies going quickly at distribution sites. Many residents complain the city isn’t giving them enough heads up on locations and not providing enough water for all the residents in need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Hinds County, city of Jackson at odds over when downtown holding facility will open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – One Hinds County Supervisor says repairs to the city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility should be finished by next week, but the city attorney isn’t quite as optimistic. Hinds County currently owns the building where the holding facility is located and talks about...
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
E. coli found in water supply in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said 3,474 customers, who are served by the Tallahala W/A-Antioch water supply in Jasper County, have been placed under a boil water notice. According to MSDH, water sampling showed the presences of E. coli bacteria. Health officials strongly recommend that all […]
$8M grant to help transform land along Highway 80 in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An $8 million legislative grant will be used to help transform the land between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 west of Springridge Road in Clinton. According to leaders with Mississippi College (MC), the funding will support the costs associated with site work, construction, and development of streets, street lighting and signals, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Restaurants taking hit from Jackson’s water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing boil water notices due to high turbidity levels takes a toll on neighbors in the city. The growing issues behind the City of Jackson’s water system are becoming costly for residents and businesses. Andy Nesenson, the general manager of The Iron Horse Grill, said the boil water notices are […]
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis County School District unveils building renovations
Stringer standout Jackson Parker eager to join Southern Miss. Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior QB/DE Waylon Tullos. Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior QB/DE Waylon Tullos. 6pm Headlines 8/3. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Jones College expands its practical nursing program to Jasper County. Updated:...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi law firm donates supplies to Hattiesburg Public Schools
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public Schools received extra help on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with the donations of supplies for students. The Hattiesburg offices of Richard Schwartz & Associates donated pens and COVID-19 protocol materials, such as N95 masks and hand sanitizer. Attorney Matthew Lawrence said it is important...
prentissheadlight.com
Masks still required in JDC schools
Jefferson Davis County Schools will begin the new school year this Thursday at all five campuses, including the newly formed Jefferson Davis County Middle School. The mask mandate continues for all campuses and protective face coverings will be required and must be worn at all times by students, teachers, staff and visitors beginning on the first day of school, Aug. 4.
Carbon dioxide shortage could lead to national beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national shortage in carbon dioxide could lead to a national beer shortage. The gas is a vital ingredient in the majority of all beer brewed here in the United States. The shortage was spurred after one of the country’s largest carbon dioxide production hubs in Jackson, Mississippi, became contaminated. Since […]
Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
Jackson to auction off vehicles on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a public auction of abandoned and stolen vehicles on Saturday, August 6. Some of the items that will be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. More than 100 items from the evidence vault from the Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) will also be […]
Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help
A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
Comments / 0