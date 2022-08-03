Read on www.wkrn.com
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Sumner County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County.
MNPD School Safety Division launches soon
Metro Nashville Police Department announced it will be launching a school safety division for the upcoming school year.
Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood
Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood.
Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, TN shooting
A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex.
2 Gives Back with Sheriff Daron Hall
This week on News 2 Gives Back, we stopped by the Davidson County Sheriffs Headquarters to speak with Sheriff Daron Hall about the Behavioral Care Center Diversion Program. Hall developed the program to combat calls involving mental health crisis in the area.
Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon.
3-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Antioch
One person is dead following a crash in Antioch.
10 Hendersonville families displaced after fire
Ten families are without a home after a fire at an apartment in Hendersonville. Two firefighters were also treated for injuries.
Virginia fugitive caught in Lebanon, TN
Lebanon police track down and arrest a fugitive out of Virginia wanted for assaulting an officer. The suspect was pulled over for speeding but also tried to run from officers.
Waverly students return to different school buildings nearly one year after deadly flood
Waverly students headed back to class Wednesday, walking into buildings they didn't originally plan to learn in.
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car. Now, Murfreesboro Police said they’re searching for a witness to the incident.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after attempted homicide in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a pair of wanted suspects.
Rutherford County student hit and killed
A Rutherford County student was hit and killed on their first day of school. It happened after the student got off the school bus. The student was hit by a pickup truck.
