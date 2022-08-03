ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN

Sumner County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County. You can also check out full results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and county general elections from across Middle Tennessee. 📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

MNPD School Safety Division launches soon

Metro Nashville Police Department announced it will be launching a school safety division for the upcoming school year. Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite …. VIDEO: Tennessee man charged with animal cruelty …. Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro …. Marine killed in WWII returned home to Nashville,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood

Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood. Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood. China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan …. South Nashville shooting suspect arrested. Man arrested after barricade situation. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, TN shooting

A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. VIDEO: Tennessee man charged with animal cruelty …. Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro …. Marine killed in WWII returned home...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back with Sheriff Daron Hall

This week on News 2 Gives Back, we stopped by the Davidson County Sheriffs Headquarters to speak with Sheriff Daron Hall about the Behavioral Care Center Diversion Program. Hall developed the program to combat calls involving mental health crisis in the area.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found …. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. 1 person shot at Nashville, TN auto repair...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Antioch

One person is dead following a crash in Antioch. Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite …. VIDEO: Tennessee man charged with animal cruelty …. Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro …. Marine killed in WWII returned home to Nashville, …. Police still searching for theft suspect. TN man...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

10 Hendersonville families displaced after fire

Ten families are without a home after a fire at an apartment in Hendersonville. Two firefighters were also treated for injuries. 4 Kentucky police officers charged in Breonna Taylor …. Savannah man wanted by US Marshals. Monkeypox cases in TN at 39. Russian judge sentences Brittney Griner to 9 years...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Virginia fugitive caught in Lebanon, TN

Lebanon police track down and arrest a fugitive out of Virginia wanted for assaulting an officer. The suspect was pulled over for speeding but also tried to run from officers.
LEBANON, TN
