Kentucky State

5 things to know for August 3: Primaries, Taiwan, Monkeypox, January 6, Kentucky

By AJ Willingham, CNN
Albany Herald
 2 days ago
Read on www.albanyherald.com

Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
Salon

GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”

Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

What to watch for as 5 states hold primaries today

Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, Kansas and Washington are holding primary elections today. One of the most closely-watched races is the Senate GOP primary in Missouri, where former President Trump made a cryptic endorsement. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Voters cast ballots in 5 high-stakes primary elections nationwide

Voters in five states are heading to the polls in primary elections Tuesday ahead of the November midterm elections. For many Republican candidates, these races are a test of their loyalty to former President Donald Trump whose endorsement carries significant weight with many American voters. For Republican voters these races are expected to shape the future of their party moving forward. CBS News political director Fin Gomez has more.
ELECTIONS

