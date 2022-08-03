Read on www.prentissheadlight.com
‘Prentiss High’s own guiding light’
The community is mourning the death of legendary coach and educator Alvin Eugene Gray, who died July 21 at the age of 73. Funeral services for Gray will be held this afternoon at 1 p.m. at the former Prentiss High School gymnasium. Interment followed at Green Grove Baptist Church. Gray...
Hattiesburg dance studio provides a safe space for community
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt dance instructor uses his voice and the power of movement to motivate and strengthen the community. E.J. James is the owner of Xfinity Dance Studio, located in Hattiesburg. From ballet and jazz to tap, hip hop and contemporary, James teaches a variety of styles.
Masks still required in JDC schools
Jefferson Davis County Schools will begin the new school year this Thursday at all five campuses, including the newly formed Jefferson Davis County Middle School. The mask mandate continues for all campuses and protective face coverings will be required and must be worn at all times by students, teachers, staff and visitors beginning on the first day of school, Aug. 4.
Mississippi law firm donates supplies to Hattiesburg Public Schools
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public Schools received extra help on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with the donations of supplies for students. The Hattiesburg offices of Richard Schwartz & Associates donated pens and COVID-19 protocol materials, such as N95 masks and hand sanitizer. Attorney Matthew Lawrence said it is important...
Hattiesburg to get waterpark, sports fields
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is set to get a waterpark at the Hattiesburg Zoo and two new sports fields at Jaycee Park. City leaders said Jaycee Park, which is located along Quinn Street and North Hutchinson Avenue, will be the new home for Cameron Field. It will also house a new girl’s softball field […]
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
Laurel breaks ground on new welcome center
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Laurel, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority, the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Laurel Housing Authority broke ground on the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center on Thursday, August 4, 2022. According to officials, the welcome center is the result of a partnership […]
Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Friday, August 5 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
UMMC offers free cancer screenings for qualified women
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said registration is still open for free breast, cervical and oral cancer screenings on August 20. The screenings are for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women. The UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute and the College of American Pathologists Foundation will host the event at the […]
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
Laurel & Jones County law enforcement celebrate National Night Out
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel community gathered at the police department on Aug. 2 for the annual National Night Out event. The celebration included free food, music, a bounce house and a mechanical bull for families to enjoy. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said this event is a fun...
No objection to tax rolls at public hearing
The Jefferson Davis County Board of Supervisors met for the first August meeting Monday morning in Prentiss. Rev. Jessie Holloway opened with prayer before the board adopted the agenda. Ashley Brisco with Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District discussed the snapshot of services for the county before annual scholarships were...
Good News: Perry Co. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Even though they are two of the smallest districts in...
E. coli found in water supply in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said 3,474 customers, who are served by the Tallahala W/A-Antioch water supply in Jasper County, have been placed under a boil water notice. According to MSDH, water sampling showed the presences of E. coli bacteria. Health officials strongly recommend that all […]
More than 600 catfish seized in illegal fishing bust on Mississippi River
BURAS - Five men are on the hook for fines and possible jail time after wildlife agents caught them with several hundred catfish along the Mississippi River on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found the men, all from Mississippi, fishing on a levee near the Empire Locks. After checking their ice chests, agents found them in possession of 665 blue catfish, more than six times the daily limit of 100 per Louisiana law.
Hattiesburg man wanted in grand larceny case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a wanted man. According to HPD, Demarcus Bolton, 29, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for grand larceny. Bolton is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred at Lincoln Road, on July 14, 2022. He is accused of stealing...
Jackson, MS – Victims Injured in Collision on I-55 near Woodrow Wilson Ave
Paramedics were on-site to provide necessary medical aid to the injured parties. Ambulances were stationed nearby to transport any victims requiring additional treatment to local hospitals. The identities of the involved parties have not been disclosed. No further updates on the conditions of the injured parties have been provided. Local...
Boil water notice issued for 183 Jones County customers
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for 183 Southwest Jones W/A-North customers in Jones County. The notice affects the following locations: Seminary Road Daryl Tisdale Road Watkins Road Rainey Road Sumrall Road Walley Road Dean Anderson Road Monroe Road Emmons Road Shelton Cedar Road Creel Road L.D. Bradley Road […]
