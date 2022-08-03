Read on risingapple.com
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves
Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
Yardbarker
Yankees nearly traded Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline for star pitcher
With the trade deadline quickly coming to an end, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was desperately trying to find another starting pitcher in the hopes of bolstering the rotation. Cashman had sold on Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader in exchange. However, he...
3 reasons Yankees’ 2022 MLB trade deadline fell short yet again
Happy with the New York Yankees trade deadline? There’s certainly a reason to be optimistic, but perhaps you’ve been fooled. The flurry of Yankees moves (outside of the final one) was largely take positively, but the lack of impact trades during general manager Brian Cashman’s tenure, especially over the last 10 years or so, might’ve made some fans think that his decisions at the 2022 deadline were deviations from the mean.
Braves fans can now laugh at Astros living through the Will Smith experience
Atlanta Braves fans can rejoice when Will Smith gives up a home run because it’s now a concern for the Houston Astros. The Will Smith experience came to an end with the Atlanta Braves just before the trade deadline when they sent him to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi. A pair of expendable players who have seen their better days pass by, Smith’s Astros gave Braves fans plenty of reason to feel even better about the trade.
Final MLB trade deadline grades for New York Yankees
Even if the New York Yankees began the 2022 campaign on a rampaging start, there was no doubt they would be very active before the August 2nd trade deadline. The struggles in July due to various things may have forced them to perform some moves that would bolster their chance of winning a World Series crown.
MLB trade deadline: Grading the Yankees-Cardinals, Jordan Montgomery, Harrison Bader deal
The 2022 MLB trade deadline was quite hectic. Tons of big moves were made, and some teams changed their outlook for the rest of the 2022 campaign. One of the last big moves of the day was made between the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals, which was a rare player-for-player swap. The Yankees […] The post MLB trade deadline: Grading the Yankees-Cardinals, Jordan Montgomery, Harrison Bader deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Shares A Concern Following The Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals were one of many teams that were said to be in on slugger Juan Soto at the trade deadline. However, the Cards bowed out of the sweepstakes late on Monday night after days of negotiating with the Washington Nationals, and the San Diego Padres swooped in and acquired the slugger.
If Mets trade deadline strategy works, other teams will have a lot to think about
The New York Mets didn’t land any star players at the trade deadline. They, instead, had to pay a little more in at least two of the deals they did make. Daniel Vogelbach for Colin Holderman definitely rubbed a lot of fans wrong but it’s turning out pretty well—at least so far. The bigger overpay was landing Darin Ruf in exchange for J.D. Davis and three minor leaguers. Who wins this deal has yet to be determined but one could argue the San Francisco Giants weren’t making this deal without a Ruf replacement and some other pieces involved, too.
1 roster hole the Mets failed to fix at the deadline
The New York Mets had what I would grade as a C+ deadline. They made some really important improvements, but didn't do as much as I, and I think most Mets fans wanted them to do. Upgrading the DH spot was something they had to do, and they did in...
Did the Mets win or lose the deadline?
Did the New York Mets win or lose the trade deadline? Yes. Listen, there’s no escaping the big moves that were made across the league and the expectation was that the Mets would be in on at least a few of those moves, but after the 6 p.m. trade deadline came and went, Mets fans were left feeling a sense of disappointment that a bigger splash wasn’t made. Combine that with the fact that Jacob deGrom’s first major league start in 394 days resulted in a loss with no runs scored and well, it’s now officially Armageddon in Flushing.
3 trades the Mets should have made at the trade deadline
With the trade deadline officially past, the New York Mets missed out on some great opportunities to bolster their roster ahead of the pennant race this fall. With shortcomings in their bullpen and catcher positions most glaring, let us look back at three potential trades the Mets should have made to gear up for the playoffs.
Did Brian Cashman explode Yankees’ chemistry right before the trade deadline?
A big knock on how the New York Yankees do business is the organization’s overall lack of feel for the game. Going down the slippery analytics slope is dangerous and will only get you stuck in the worst corners of social media, but it’s hard to deny the front office has favored advanced metrics far more than the human element.
Why Justin Verlander’s looming free agency will be like no other
In most cases calling an athlete a ‘unicorn’ is an overused trope, but in the case of Justin Verlander it fits perfectly. Verlander is a lot of things. Among them: 39 years old, the undisputed ace of one of the best rotations in baseball and he’s going to be a free agent when the season ends.
Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?
While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
Cardinals get exactly what they need from trade deadline pickup
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired Jose Quintana at the trade deadline to bolster their starting rotation. After his first start, it looks like it was the right move to make. The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, where they were in the running for star outfielder Juan Soto. That ultimately did not pan out, but the organization focused on perhaps their greatest need — starting rotation help. With Jack Flaherty sidelined long-term, they needed to add pitchers to their rotation. Their biggest addition was Jose Quintana, who was solid with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season.
