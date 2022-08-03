Read on pucksandpitchforks.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Pearson reportedly fired by Michigan following investigation
Mel Pearson is reportedly out as head coach of Michigan’s men’s hockey team. According to reporter John U. Bacon, Michigan terminated Pearson’s employment on Friday. An investigation into Pearson’s hockey program was recently completed. The investigation into the Wolverine program revealed allegations of sexual or gender-based...
CBS Sports
Michigan ice hockey coach Mel Pearson ousted following investigation into alleged misconduct
Michigan announced Friday that men's ice hockey coach Mel Pearson will not return for the 2022-23 season. Following an investigation into Pearson's treatment of players and staff, the university chose to part ways with him. Pearson's contract expired earlier this year, and he has been working as an at-will employee...
Yardbarker
2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC
After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
NHL
Boucher back in rhythm for Senators after leaving college
Forward prospect could be poised for NHL debut after another season in junior hockey. Tyler Boucher believes he has corrected his path to the NHL after a tumultuous 2021-22 season. The 19-year-old forward had an underwhelming start to his freshman season at Boston University. After he had three points (two...
NHL・
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL・
Above The Break: Breaking Down The WNBA Playoff Picture
With just one week left of the 2022 WNBA regular season, here’s an idea of who will, who won’t, and who could make the WNBA playoffs this year. Don’t blink, because if you do, you might miss the end of the WNBA season. That’s right. We’re just...
This Canton firefighter just retired to take a vital role with the Detroit Tigers
Canton firefighter Maureen Stoecklein has switched gear from public safety to professional sports as the Detroit Tigers nutrition coordinator. She was invited to become a crucial member of the professional baseball team’s support network in late 2021 and officially retired from firefighting duties this summer to focus on the Tigers’ fuel from food.
Blackhawks' preseason game in Milwaukee sold out
The “Home Away from Home,” 2022 series game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild in the Deer District is already sold out, according to the team. The Blackhawks released their preseason schedule on Wednesday, announcing six games and one special one. They announced the team will play a home game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. versus the Minnesota Wild.
Mel Pearson officially removed as Michigan hockey coach
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Three months after an investigation into the Michigan hockey program recommended that the University leadership “take steps to address a number of issues,” Mel Pearson was removed from his position as the program's head coach, U-M announced. "It has been determined that Mel...
What should the New York Rangers do with Nils Lundkvist?
The New York Rangers and Nils Lundkvist have already found themselves at a critical juncture. After anxiously awaiting the 2018 first-round pick (28th overall) to come over from Sweden last summer, it took just one season to begin wondering if he even fits into the team’s plans. Prior to...
Rutgers football schedule 2022: Game-by-game predictions for Scarlet Knights' season
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are building something in Piscataway, it just might take a while for it to fully come to fruition under Greg Schiano. Schiano enters Year 3 of his second tenure at the school and while he’s done a fine job on the recruiting trail and in the NCAA transfer portal since returning, 2022 only gets more difficult for the Scarlet Knights. Coming off a 5-8 season in 2021, which ended with a loss to Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl, the upcoming schedule is a lot more difficult with hammers from the Big Ten West as the crossover games, in addition to the loaded Big Ten East tilt.
Mudbugs Busy During Offseason
The Shreveport Mudbugs are getting ready for the next season and the current roster of players has been actively trying to secure their future. The NAHL Draft occurred on June 15. Shreveport’s first pick with the 19th pick selected Ryan Burke. Burke is from London, Ontario, and played with Navan in the CCHL where he scored 27 goals and had 37 assists.
Stewart scores 33, Seattle beats Minnesota 89-77
SEATTLE -- Breanna Stewart had a season-high 33 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Jewell Loyd added 17 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-77 on Wednesday night.Seattle made its first four 3-pointers for a 12-0 lead and Stewart made the Storm's sixth of the first quarter, in eight attempts, for a 23-9 advantage. The Storm set a season high with 56 first-half points.Seattle finished 11 of 25 from distance with four from Stewart and three from Sue Bird. Stewart was 13 of 20 from the field, finishing five points shy of her career high.Bird scored 13 points and Gabby Williams added 11 for Seattle (20-12). Briann January made her 1,000th career field goal. Nikolina Milic scored 13 points and Sylvia Fowles added 12 for Minnesota (12-20). Seattle, which won its sixth straight home game in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,500, hosts Las Vegas on Sunday in Bird's final regular-season home game before closing with three road games. The Lynx host Seattle on August 12 in the final regular-season matchup between Bird and Fowles.
