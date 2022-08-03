ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Cleveland.com

Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
