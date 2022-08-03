Read on www.news5cleveland.com
Bedrock announces first phase plans for its public space vision in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above as part of a previous Bedrock/Cleveland story aired on 3News on Sept. 15, 2021. As Bedrock works to create "a 15-minute neighborhood" along the Cuyahoga Riverfront and transform Tower City Center, more plans have been released to revamp downtown Cleveland's public spaces.
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.25 million or more in July; see which one topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1.25 million in July, including two each in Rocky River and Shaker Heights, the latter with the highest sales price in the county last month of $1.63 million. The other homes which sold for $1.25 million or more...
Blackbird Records and Operation Fandom to open Medina location this weekend
MEDINA, Ohio – A record store is returning to Medina’s local shopping offerings this weekend, when Blackbird Records opens its third location in Northeast Ohio on Friday, Aug. 5. The shop will be paired with its sister business Operation Fandom, focused on vintage toys and collectibles. It’s a...
The voters spoke Tuesday, and they rejected Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
First Look: Nubeigel opens in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When Josh Admon made the move from Jerusalem to Northeast Ohio, he began his hunt for a place to open his new business. A baker by trade, and a long-time businessman, Admon wasn't quiet sure what his next venture would be. However, when he stumbled...
Work begins on Mastick Road all-purpose path in Fairview Park
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Talked about for years, the recently reconstructed Mastick Road hill bridge project is entering its final chapter. That, of course, is the highly anticipated 10-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian all-purpose path, allowing residents to be connected to the Cleveland Metroparks at the Valley Parkway and Puritas Avenue intersection.
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Officials unveil design plans for re-imagined, reinvigorated Black River Landing
Lorain Port and Finance Authority officials plus a team of architects and urban planners unveiled the much-anticipated design plans for Black River Landing.
Barrington Estates mansion offers golf course views, indoor/outdoor pools for under $2M: House of the Week
AURORA, Ohio -- Barrington Estates is one of the most desirable developments in Northeast Ohio. Lined with million-dollar homes, the community offers plenty of social and recreational opportunities with a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and a country club. Situated on more than two acres, 435 Berwick Circle adds another...
12-year-old Northeast Ohio farmer turns hobby into big business venture
WELLINGTON, Ohio — We’ve all heard of “farm fresh” and “from farm to table", but one Northeast Ohio kid is taking it to a whole new level. He’s cashing in by selling his produce and poultry online and getting it delivered directly to consumers across the area.
Parma city leaders paint Ukrainian Village fire hydrants blue and yellow
PARMA, Ohio -- In preparation for the Aug. 27 Ukrainian Village parade, city leaders spent Saturday (July 30) painting fire hydrants in the Ukrainian flag colors -- blue and yellow -- on State Road. “It’s wonderful,” Ukrainian Village Chairman Roman Fedkiw said. “I’ve stated before and will continue saying this...
Should Cuyahoga County spend $219,000 on a dog park used by roughly ‘a dozen’ residents? Councilmembers say no: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two members of Newburgh Heights Village Council called for Cuyahoga County Council to reject their village’s request for $219,000 in federal COVID relief funds for improvements to a dog park, arguing that few people use the park, and the money is best spent elsewhere. Village councilmembers...
Parma City Schools community discusses honoring soon-to-be-closed buildings
PARMA, Ohio -- Now that the Parma City School District has officially decided to close Parma High School, Parma Park Elementary School and Renwood Elementary School after the 2022-2023 school year, the district is planning on celebrating the buildings. Under the banner of “Honoring Our Past, Envisioning Our Future,” the...
Taxpayers shouldn’t get stuck with bill for poor planning on Global Center, jail or stadium
So the bright minds breaking the brain trust want to raze the jail or for a few million bucks, renovate it. Similar proposals would “officially merge” the Global Center for Health Innovation and the Marriott hotel with a skywalk, and to renovate or rebuild a new football stadium.
BIBIBOP open in Mayfield Heights
Columbus-based BIBIBOP Asian Grill, a fast-casual Asian restaurant concept, recently opened a location at 1288 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights. Offering a build-your-own-bowl format, starting with a base, and adding toppings, proteins and sauces, all customers have to do then is mix up the ingredients before eating. The space is 2,910 square feet and is near the Eastgate Shopping Center.
