AGT 5th Judge: Most of Top 55 Acts Revealed -- America's Voting Begins Now After Final Auditions

Nolan Neal, a musician who competed on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice, has died. He was 41. TMZ was first to report that Neal was found dead in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, by his roommate. Entertainment Weekly spoke to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and were told that Neal was found dead at 8 p.m. local time in his bedroom after his roommate received a call from the singer's mother, who hadn't heard from him. Police also told EW that a guitar pick was found next to Neal's bed appeared to contain "a powder residue."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 DAYS AGO