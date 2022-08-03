Archie Battersbee's parents want to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.

Read on www.bbc.com
Archie Battersbee’s mother releases video claiming to show her brain-damaged son is trying to breathe
Archie Battersbee’s mother has released a video claiming her son is trying to breathe after a court ruled that doctors can stop providing life-saving treatment for him.Archie, 12, was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage at home.Footage, circulated by the Christian Legal Centre on behalf of Archie’s family, shows a ventilator beeping.Ms Dance has said that the footage shows Archie is able to breathe independently.Lawyers for the family want the video to be submitted as ‘new evidence’ to appeal against the ruling.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BREAKING: The UN Issues Injunction Preventing Government Turning Off Archie Battersbee's Life Support
The United Nations has issued an injunction which prevents the government from turning off Archie Battersbee's life support. It means that Archie's care cannot be withdrawn while they consider the case. The decision came after Archie's parents made a 'last ditch' attempt to take the case to the UN, to...
‘It’s going to be awful today’: Archie Battersbee’s mother tearful as family submit final hospice request
Archie Battersbee’s mother has said her family have submitted a legal bid ahead of a tight 9am deadline to move her son to a hospice where he can die in peace. The 12-year-old is currently being kept alive on ventiliation at the Royal London Hospital in east London, but mum, Hollie Dance, questioned why the family is not allowed to spend Archie’s last moments “privately” at a hospice. Picking up on the court’s repeated use of the term, “dignified death”, Ms Dance said: “What is dignified in dying in a busy hospital room full of noise with the door...
Killer grandmother, 85, who arranged for her daughter-in-law, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in honour killing is set to be freed from jail despite Dominic Raab bid to keep her caged
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab's attempt to stop a murderous pensioner who organised the honour killing of her daughter-in-law from being freed has been refused by The Parole Board. Bachan Kaur Athwal, 85, arranged for her son's wife Surjit, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in 1998. Athwal was...
I had a 3rd-trimester abortion. When I want to restore my faith in humanity, I go back to the clinic where I had it.
I was 28 weeks pregnant when I found out that my daughter had developed serious brain malformations. My husband and I decided that the best thing to do was to terminate the pregnancy. The medical providers at the clinic treated me with care at a time when I was so...
Ambulance worker who suffered a miscarriage after she had to lift an obese 20 stone patient on her own while pregnant is set for compensation after winning discrimination claim
An ambulance worker who suffered a second miscarriage after being made to lift a 20-stone obese patient while pregnant has won a discrimination claim. Claire Thompson was made to push heavy wheelchairs and move overweight patients on her own as an employee of E-Zec Medical Transport Services, causing 'immense physical strain'.
Archie's final hours: Family of 'brain dead' 12-year-old hold bedside vigil playing his favourite music and television shows before life support is set to be turned off at 11am TODAY - as they cling on to one last chance of saving him
Archie Battersbee's life support will be removed at 11am this morning unless his family can appeal again to the European Court of Human Rights, having spent the night holding a vigil by his bedside. The 12-year-old suffered catastrophic brain damage after an accident at home in April, and has been...
Archie Battersbee’s life support to be withdrawn on Saturday after legal fight comes to end
Archie Battersbee’s life-sustaining treatment is to be withdrawn in hospital on Saturday, his family have been told, as their legal battle to have their young son moved to a hospice came to an end. The 12-year-old has been in a coma since April following what his mother believes was his participation in an internet challenge, and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions at a London hospital.Following a gruelling and unsuccessful legal battle to stop their son’s life support from being withdrawn, Archie’s family then sought to have their son moved from the Royal London Hospital...
Parents of 12-Year-Old Set to Be Pulled Off Life Support Win More Time With Appeal to European Court
The parents of a 12-year-old U.K. boy set to be pulled off life support on Wednesday have won more time after submitting an application to a European court. Archie Battersbee has been kept alive in a coma in London since April thanks to a series of medical interventions after he was believed to have suffered a catastrophic brain injury while taking part in the viral “Blackout Challenge.” England’s Court of Appeal had ruled that Archie’s life support should be withdrawn this week. But his parents, Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance, were given a deadline of submitting an application to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) by 9 a.m. on Wednesday to extend their legal battle and postpone the withdrawal of Archie’s treatment. “We now hope and pray that the ECHR will look favorably on the application,” Dance said. “We will not give up on Archie until the end.”
Archie Battersbee’s parents wait for ruling after Court of Appeal hearing
The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage in an accident at home three months ago are waiting for a ruling on the latest round of a life-support treatment fight. Three Court of Appeal judges on Friday finished hearing arguments...
Consultant paediatrician who misdiagnosed five-year-old girl's fatal appendicitis as a stomach bug is given a written warning after tribunal said she had 'learned from her mistakes'
A paediatrician who misdiagnosed a five-year-old girl's fatal appendicitis as a stomach bug and sent her home has been let off with a warning. Elspeth Moore told doctors her tummy 'felt like it was on fire', but Dr Faye Hawkins discharged her and told her parents she simply had a viral infection.
Archie Battersbee’s parents given until 9am for bid to move son to hospice or life support will end
A hospital has given Archie Battersbee’s parents until 9am on Thursday to launch a High Court bid to move him to a hospice otherwise his life support will be turned off at 11am.It comes after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused an application by Archie’s parents to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.Archie, 12, has been kept alive by ventilation and medication since he was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.His mother Hollie Dance believes that he may have been attempting an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.Doctors were preparing to...
NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer
An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
I was raised in a fundamentalist Christian church and gave birth 4 times before turning 30. After my IUD failed, I had an abortion because I didn't want any more kids.
Chastity West was raised in a fundamentalist Christian church. She married at 19 and had kids back-to-back. Then she had an abortion when her IUD failed. This is her story, as told to Jessica Williams.
Christian mechanic is sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan after he argued with a customer who demanded a discount for being a devoted Muslim
A Christian mechanic has been sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan after he was found guilty of insulting the Prophet Mohammed by saying that Jesus Christ is the 'true prophet'. Ashfaq Masih, 34, was arrested in 2017 after he got into a verbal disagreement with a Muslim customer at...
Archie Battersbee: Mother vows to give son mouth-to-mouth if life support is removed
Archie Battersbee’s mother has said she is prepared to give her son mouth-to-mouth oxygen if his life support is removed. Hollie Dance, 46, made the pledge as Archie’s family escalated their battle to the High Court, appealing to judges to allow him to die in a hospice.The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, with a ligature around his on 7 April. His parents believe he had beem taking part in an online challenge. He has not regained consciousness since.Doctors treating the schoolboy for the last four months have...
Archie Battersbee: Hospital warns moving boy to hospice may ‘hasten’ his death
The hospital in care of a brain damaged 12 year-old boy on life support has said moving him to hospice care would likely hasten the deterioration in his condition.The family of Archie Battersbee have filed a last-minute bid to have him moved to die in a hospice, due to be heard on Thursday afternoon at the High Court. It comes after European Human Rights Court (EHRC) rejected a final plea from the family to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.Archie has been kept alive by ventilation and medication since he was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on...
U.K. Teen with Severe Eating Disorder Dies 2 Months After Court Allows Her to Cease Treatment
A 19-year-old woman with a severe eating disorder has died two months after a judge ordered that she could be taken off a life-saving treatment. Sir Jonathan Cohen, a Justice for the U.K.'s Court of Protection, announced the "tragic and deeply distressing" death on Friday after the teenager, identified only as BG, fought for autonomy of her body and the right to make her own health decisions, according to Sky News.
Anger as Mom Cries While Asking Ex for Child Support As Living Costs Spiral
"Absolutely everything has gone up in price; food, clothes, everyday basics, fuel is through the roof"
Archie Battersbee: High Court denies request for boy on life support to be moved to hospice
The High Court has denied a request for Archie Battersbee to be moved to a hospice to die. It comes after the family of the 12-year-old filed a last-minute bid to have him moved so he could die “with dignity” in a hospice rather than in a hospital.Ruling that Archie should remain in hospital while his life-sustaining treatment is withdrawn, Ms Justice Theis said: “Archie's best interests must remain at the core of any conclusions reached by this court.In response, Archie’s family lodged an appeal with the Court of Appeal with three judges to decide in writing whether their...
