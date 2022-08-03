ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ukrainian Civilians Trapped After Flooding Blocks Route Out of Russian-Occupied Territory

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 2 days ago
Anadolu Agency via Getty

Ukrainian civilians urged to evacuate have been left stranded in Russian-occupied areas after flooding made one of the main roads to safety in Ukrainian-controlled territory impassable, local authorities say. “Unfortunately, due to the rains, the road through Vasylivka [in southern Ukraine] was washed away,” an adviser to the head of the Kherson civil military administration said during a Tuesday television appearance. “It was the only more or less normal way to get out of the occupation towards the territory controlled by Ukraine.” The head of the Zaporizhzhia region military administration said some evacuations are continuing despite the circumstances. Oleksandr Starukh said 1,081 people were returned to Ukrainian territory on Monday, including 265 children. “Evacuation continues, we will do everything so that people can reach a peaceful territory under the control of Ukraine,” he added.

