ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Mac Jones working through growing pains in new Pats’ offense

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4wCA_0h2yYjCo00
NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp Jul 29, 2022; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks onto the field before training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports - 18767674

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones has never hidden the fact that he’s a perfectionist.

His manic thirst to get everything right fits snugly within a New England Patriots culture built on its attention to detail.

So, after two days of padded practices in which the offense has struggled as it continues to install its new, streamlined offense, seeing more outward frustration by Jones isn’t surprising.

He acknowledged that remaining patient through these early growing pains hasn’t been easy.

“I care a lot about football, we all do. It’s very competitive. When we lose a day, to me it’s like a shot in the heart. It’s like we lost a game,” Jones said Tuesday. “There’s a lot more to practice, you’re here to learn. But at the end of the day we’re out here competing, and the goal is to have more good plays than the other team. In that case, that’s the defense right now.”

Following a rough day for the offense on Saturday, Jones marched immediately off the field and into the locker room.

Things haven’t been much better since the pads came on this week, with the receivers having difficulty getting open, running backs struggling to find running lanes and the offensive line often losing protection and forcing Jones to scramble.

“I feel like we can compete even more and even better. A lot of it is just execution and X’s and O’s and figuring out how to communicate,” Jones said. “There are better days ahead, but we’re just at the start of this thing and we’ve gotta get it going. But just take it day by day.”

It hasn’t all been bad.

During the scrimmage period Tuesday, Jones successfully dropped a deep ball over two defenders and into the hands of receiver Nelson Agholor for a touchdown. It was the latest highlight in what’s been a productive camp so far for Agholor, who struggled during his first year in New England last season. He’s been one of the strongest performers in the receiving group overall thus far.

“Mac just did a good job of giving me an opportunity,” Agholor said of his catch. “He put it over two defenders’ heads, Great throw by him, great vision by him. It’s my job to make plays when the opportunity is given.”

Jones has been leaning on the up-and-down experiences of his rookie season to help him as the offense continues to make adjustments.

“I was fortunate to play in a lot of games last year and not every year is gonna be perfect,” he said. “That’s what I learned. And not every practice is gonna be perfect. ... I know what I’m supposed to do and know what I’m looking for.”

Last season Jones said he had a lot of freedom to change plays based on what he saw at the line of scrimmage.

He’s still working through when to take those liberties following the offseason changes.

“Sometimes I try different things in practice that I want to try in the game and that’s the whole point of practice,” he said. “Just getting my feet wet in the new offense and try different things and be on the same page with the coaches. It’s always good just to see it on film.”

In the meantime, he’s relying on the personal routine that was successful for him as a rookie.

“Obviously, when the games come, they come,” Jones said. “But for now it’s just focusing on each day and figuring out what we can do better and talking through it and coming up with a plan.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog

It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
thecomeback.com

Foul ball yields disastrous and incredible results for Tigers fan

We’ve seen foul balls go both impeccably well and disastrously bad for fans at Major League ballparks this season. In Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, we saw both. It started bad when a foul ball from Tigers shortstop Javier...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Josh Allen: Good teams sometimes fight

There was a bit of a stir in Bills training camp over the weekend when quarterback Josh Allen got into a mini-scuffle with defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. Allen was shown in video footage from Saturday shoving Phillips a bit after a play where he may have gotten too close to the signal-caller. Allen hadn’t spoken to the media since then, so when he was asked about it on Thursday, he coyly said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
NFL
FOX Sports

Is Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa primed for Year 3 breakout?

Tua Tagovailoa is entering his third season with the Miami Dolphins, and the verdict is still out on whether the 24-year-old is a franchise quarterback. His surrounding circumstances would seem to be much more favorable. This season will be Tagovailoa's first under new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who joins...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
NBC Sports Chicago

What we learned as Bears' offensive process continued on Day 8

LAKE FOREST – The Bears' offensive process continued Friday at Halas Hall with their third padded practice of training camp. Process is a word being thrown around by everyone associated with the Bears' offense. They are nearing the end of the install, according to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. There have been fewer mistakes of late. But any progress the Bears' offense is making in camp is hard to gauge without the chunk plays and crisp production many want to see.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa: Mike McDaniel’s tailoring the offense to our QB room

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering a critical third season with improved talent around him. Not only did Miami trade for receiver Tyreek Hill, but the club also improved its offensive line with players like Terron Armstead and Connor Williams. Moreover, the Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel to bring in a...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
112K+
Followers
120K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy