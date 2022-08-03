ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How to stay hydrated when the temperature is expected to reach 100 degrees

By Jillian Andrews, Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02607m_0h2yYT2400

(WWLP) – The prediction for Thursday is for high temperatures of close to 100 degrees. Staying hydrated is one of the easiest ways to avoid heat-related illnesses, but how much water should one drink?

How to protect yourself from the heat

Health experts say if you feel thirsty you could already be mildly dehydrated. For the general population, water will do the trick when it comes to keeping enough fluids in your body.

Plain old water will do the trick for most people. Adding electrolytes or salt is good for people expending extra energy in the heat such as construction workers, soldiers or athletes.

The Mayo Clinic recommends about 15.5 cups of fluids for men and 11.5 for women. However, 20-percent of that will likely come from eating rather than drinking.

Summer heat can be damaging to your car’s battery

Fruits and vegetables like water and spinach have huge water contents and can help you stay hydrated. Our bodies are made up anywhere from 55 to 78 percent water, so it needs to be replenished.

Adding electrolytes or salt is good for people expending extra energy in the heat such as construction workers, soldiers or athletes.

How about sports drinks? Should you drink them? Additional electrolytes can be found in sports drinks or in supplements found in the health section of grocery stores.

Signs of dehydration include headache, fatigue, and dizziness, which all make someone more prone to heatstroke.

Keep a glass of water or water body with you during hot temperatures as a reminder to keep drinking throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Of Water#100 Degrees#Sports Drinks#Salt#Summer Heat#Mayo Clinic#Fruits
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

What to know before giving your child melatonin

Sleep plays a big role in your child's physical and mental well-being. If your kid is struggling with falling and staying asleep, you might find yourself turning to melatonin—an over-the-counter sleep aid—to help them. While melatonin supplements have become widely available on pharmacy and grocery store shelves, a...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Environment
WWLP

Six injured, one fatality, after car crashes into Red Creek in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — A fatal car accident that occurred on Thursday along Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott left one five year old dead, and seriously injured six others that were in the car. Investigators with the New York State Police discovered the person driving the vehicle, 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, lost control of […]
WOLCOTT, NY
studyfinds.org

Why chocolate could be just as good for the heart as high blood pressure medication

Cocoa proves to be highly beneficial for cardiovascular health — but that doesn’t mean you should be stocking up on chocolate bars. GUILDFORD, United Kingdom — Studies continue to show that cocoa flavanols can lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness just like the best blood pressure medications. However, scientists have had some concern that consuming cocoa when your blood pressure is normal or low could lower it even further. Now, a new study finds there’s nothing to worry about! Researchers in Australia say cocoa only lowers blood pressure when it’s abnormally high.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

4 Vitamins Health Experts Say You Can Take Every Morning To Boost Metabolism Over 40

When it comes to maintaining about boosting your metabolism so you can lose weight at a steady rate, providing your body with the right nutrients is key. If you’re not taking in adequate amounts of essential vitamins and minerals, your body won’t be able to burn fat as quickly as you may like. However, it’s not always easy to get everything you need directly from food—especially if you’re following a special diet. Luckily, that’s where supplements come in!
HEALTH
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy