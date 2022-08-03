State lawmakers, advocates present shared environmental action plan | Wednesday Morning Coffee

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Cassie Miller
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 2 days ago
Climate advocates and lawmakers gather in Harrisburg to discuss priorities ahead of the 2022 election (Capital-Star photo by Cassie Miller).

Good Wednesday Morning, all.

State lawmakers and environmental advocates gathered in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday to share their plan to prioritize action on climate change and environmental justice ahead of the November election.

The group of more than 30 environmental advocacy organizations presented a plan, called “A Shared Vision for Pennsylvania’s Environment and Communities , which they say will create jobs and protect families.

“Our Shared Vision advances the fight for justice in all forms — housing, economic, environmental, racial and social,” Diana Robinson civic engagement director at Make the Road Pennsylvania said. “By engaging and educating policymakers about the role they can play to create a better Pennsylvania for their constituents, we hope to create a healthier, more equitable and prosperous Commonwealth.”

The 30-page plan identifies policy solutions to several areas of environmental concern, including air quality and pollution, energy, water quality, labor, housing and land use, and democracy.

“Our Shared Vision broadens the tent of environmental advocacy to show how protecting our open space, improving our air and water quality and building a green energy economy will benefit every Pennsylvanian, from the biggest city to the most rural township,” Molly Parzen, executive director of Conservation Voters of Pennsylvania, said.

The plan also states that proceeds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) , a multi-state initiative to address climate change that the commonwealth joined in April, should be invested “in ways that lower energy costs for low-income families and create jobs in underserved communities.”

State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, D-Delaware , joined advocates at the Capitol on Tuesday, saying that legislators have “failed” to act on climate change.

“Today, in 2022, we absolutely have the resources and the opportunity to take bold legislative action that will not only preserve our environment, but that will foster innovation, protect our public health and position Pennsylvania as a leader in the clean energy space,” Cappelletti said. “We must only be brave enough to enact it.”

VIDEO: State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, environmental advocates share their climate priorities

“We hope that candidates for governor and for the state Legislature will use this document as a guide in developing their platforms, and after they’re elected, that they will prioritize making these policy solutions a reality,” Jennifer Quinn, legislative and political director for the Pennsylvania Sierra Club said.

Our Stuff

NEW from the D.C. Bureau: U.S. House Democrats file brief in college affirmative action case.

Ariana Figueroa writes: Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told.

ICYMI: Capital-Star Correspondent Katherine Reinhard reports: Buttigieg gets up-close look at infrastructure bill projects in Lehigh Valley.

Indiana likely to continue funding Pa.-based Real Alternatives despite questions over spending, according to our sister publication the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Feds drop probe of Pa. teachers’ pension fund property purchases, Pete Hall has the story.

Also from Pete Hall: Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law survives constitutional challenge by GOP lawmakers.

On our Commentary page this morning:

John A. Tures reflects on Bill Russell and Nichelle Nichols and their greatest roles you may not know.

Fletcher McClellan writes: This week is a good time to be a Pennsylvania Democrat.

Elsewhere

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports: On this, they agree: Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano want lower corporate taxes in Pa.

Pa. Turnpike tolls to rise again in 2023, PennLive reports.

The Scranton Times-Tribune reports: First responders attend training for autism, mental health at Lackawanna College.

From The Centre Daily Times: PA has 161 reported cases of monkeypox. Here’s what to know about the disease, symptoms.

What Goes On

Gov. Tom Wolf does not have any public appearances scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

And now you’re up to date.

The post State lawmakers, advocates present shared environmental action plan | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

