ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Early titles with Patriots lead to Hall of Fame for Seymour

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7b6S_0h2yXUsa00
Defensive end Richard Seymour #93 of the New England Patriots gets in a three-point stance during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 14, 2003 at Gillette Stadium . The Patriots won 27-13.

Richard Seymour was winning Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before, as he put it, Tom Brady was Tom Brady.

The defensive lineman’s early success — three championships in his first four seasons — is as good a starting point as any for how Seymour ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“We’d have a saying with the Patriots that stats can be for losers,” Seymour said. “I was asked to do selfless things.”

Seymour had 57 1/2 career sacks in 12 seasons, the first eight in New England before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders.

His three All-Pro seasons were two more than each of the other two Hall of Famers categorized as defensive ends and tackles — Chicago’s Dan Hampton and San Francisco’s Bryant Young.

The Patriots did, indeed, win with defense when Seymour was a rookie in 2001, the year Brady became the starter. New England turned into a top 10 defense that year, then held the “Greatest Show on Turf” without a touchdown into the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl before beating the St. Louis Rams 20-17 on Adam Vinatieri’s final-play field goal.

New England missed the playoffs in 2002 before winning the next two Super Bowls, over Carolina and Philadelphia. Dallas is the only other franchise to win three Super Bowls in four seasons (1992-95).

Seymour, who is set for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, is the second player off those New England defenses to get into the Hall of Fame after cornerback Ty Law.

Those three titles were it for Seymour, Law and the rest of that batch of New England defenders, while the 44-year-old Brady is at seven and possibly counting, the most recent with Tampa Bay. But Seymour and company get credit for their part of the foundation.

“Those first three Super Bowls, they were all defensive-led teams,” Seymour said. “I think for us, the shift really started to happen right after that. And that’s when Brady really became Brady. And then it really just took off. Offense sells, so I totally get it. But those early teams were led by the defense.”

The sixth overall pick out of Georgia in 2001 after growing up in South Carolina, Seymour played inside and out for the Patriots before spending most of his time at defensive tackle with the Raiders.

Listed at more than 300 pounds in his playing days, Seymour fit the mold of run stopper more than pass rusher. The only mold he cared about was winning.

“I think my story is a story of impact because it was selfless and it was about the team and being a competitor,” Seymour said. “The bigger picture for me is as long as the team valued what I was bringing to the table and they showed it in terms of my contracts and that sort of thing. I knew they valued me, and they told me they valued me.”

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel, another anchor on those defenses as a linebacker, saw the value when he joined the Patriots as a free agent the same year Seymour was drafted.

“I was in my fifth year, but I really, boy, hadn’t done a whole lot in the league. So we were kind of starting in the NFL for the first time,” Vrabel said. “I just remember, just his size, his length, his power. This was a smart player that could recognize things, would say, ‘Hey, let’s do this.’ I said, ‘OK, yeah, that’s a great idea.’”

So smart that he could ignore homework? Seymour thought so when he was a rookie and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel gave all the first-year players something to study overnight.

Seymour ignored similar assignments at Georgia, and figured he could do the same in the pros. Until Crennel called on him the next day.

“He ripped me a new one that day in front of all of the other rookies,” Seymour said. “And I was the first-round guy. So I think with him ripping me in front of all of the other draft picks, it really kind of set the tone for everybody in terms of the expectations. I kind of realized that, ‘OK, I think I got to study when I get to the league.’”

The misstep didn’t slow Seymour’s path to becoming a leader at the start of New England’s two-decade dynasty. He couldn’t bring the same success to the Raiders after a 2009 trade, but the legacy was enough for a call from Canton.

“He brought a demeanor. He brought an attitude,” Vrabel said. “He continued to push guys, even as a young player he pushed guys. He had the ability and the confidence enough to push guys that were maybe in their sixth or seventh year and he maybe was in his second or third year.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

New England Patriots WR proves to be the most exciting heading into 2022

According to PFF, New England Patriots star WR DeVante Parker is the most intriguing star on the roster heading into the 2022-23 NFL season. New England Patriots acquired star WR DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins this offseason in a trade with the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round pick. In 2019, Parker had a breakout season, however, he’s never reached this amount of success again. During the 2019 season, he recorded 72 catches, 1,202 yards, and nine touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. While struggling to repeat the production, Patriots HC Bill Belichick sees promise and potential within Parker’s play. In the last two seasons combined, he’s managed to have 103 receptions for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
FanSided

A Possibility the New England Patriots reunite with former Patriot

The New England Patriots recently sign veteran DT Davon Godchaux. However, the possibility of reuniting with former Patriot Adam Butler is fairly high. Recently, former New England Patriot DT Adam Butler was released by the Miami Dolphins due to a failed physical, reported by the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Pats just re-signed Davon Godchaux earlier this week. The addition of Butler can easily make this the most well-rounded defensive interior throughout the NFL. The inquiry of veteran DT Adam Butler can elevate the Pats run defense. In 2021, the Patriots’ rush defense ranked 24th (126.5 yards per game) throughout the entire NFL. The presence of another veteran DT would greatly benefit the Alabama product Christian Barmore.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy

Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, teams, more

The first game on the NFL calendar is almost here. Though the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will kick off the regular season in what should be an enthralling opener, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will be the first to take the field for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game to start the preseason schedule.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Romeo Crennel
Yardbarker

Could Browns Play In 2023 Hall Of Fame Game?

In what is considered a way-too-early and exciting prediction, Twitter user MoreForYouCleveland advances an interesting theory about the Cleveland Browns participating in next year’s Hall of Fame Game despite the fact it is a year away. Given the fact that Browns legend Joe Thomas will be on the 2023...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Rams, Vikings, Belichick highlight Colin's NFL predictions

Surprise players, teams and storylines develop during every NFL season. Some quarterback has a breakout first half. An unexpected team goes undefeated through September. A perceived contender falls flat on its face. With that in mind, Colin Cowherd provided five bold predictions for 2022 on Friday's edition of "The Herd."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Fame recognizes women’s impact

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old boy made his way through the the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum on Friday, checking out the memorabilia and bronze busts before stopping to take a picture of Jen Welter’s blue-and-pink jersey to send to his younger sister. “She will love...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Oakland Raiders#The Hall Of Fame
Popculture

Pro Football Hall of Fame: Full List of Class of 2022 Inductees

Saturday is going to be a special day for eight NFL legends as they will be officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and the class of 2022 is unique as there are no first-ballot player inductees. One player has been eligible for 16 years while another has been waiting for 20. This year's ceremony will be different as a new president, Jim Porter, is leading the way. He replaces David Baker, who stepped down in October.
CANTON, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
112K+
Followers
120K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy