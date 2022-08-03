ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Inc.com

Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook

"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Load Up On Mastercard Stock Right Now

The company's net profit margin increased to 45% as the payments network gets more efficient with scale. Even in a less than ideal economy, Mastercard is poised to keep expanding at a brisk pace. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold

Teladoc reported a disappointing loss during the second quarter. However, the company's business continues to grow in important ways. The current woes offer an opportunity to purchase its shares on the dip. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Android Authority

How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked

It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Motley Fool

3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

But it's still possible to increase your future benefit -- significantly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ABC News

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
Motley Fool

Domino's Has Unappetizing News for Investors

Sales declined in the core U.S. market for a second straight quarter. Domino's is seeing more competition as restaurant chains up their delivery capabilities. The broad outlook is still positive, but Domino's needs to end its market share losses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
The Verge

Tesla is the latest company to be drawn into the Elon Musk-Twitter legal mess

Twitter wants all of Tesla’s documents and communications related to Elon Musk’s bid to take over the social media company, according to a new subpoena filed August 2nd. The electric car maker is the latest company to be drawn into the increasingly sticky mess that Musk created when he first proposed — and later attempted to abandon — a plan to buy Twitter.
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment

Make sure you know if money is coming your way. A number of states are sending out stimulus checks. The federal government most likely won't send out another payment. You can check with your state's Department of Revenue to find out if your state is sending out additional payments. Across...
Motley Fool

Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
