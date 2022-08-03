Read on www.fool.com
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split.
Inc.com
Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook
"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Load Up On Mastercard Stock Right Now
The company's net profit margin increased to 45% as the payments network gets more efficient with scale. Even in a less than ideal economy, Mastercard is poised to keep expanding at a brisk pace.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
Teladoc reported a disappointing loss during the second quarter. However, the company's business continues to grow in important ways. The current woes offer an opportunity to purchase its shares on the dip.
White House says Americans should be 'really careful' about using period tracker apps
The White House is warning individuals to be "really careful" when using phone apps that track users' menstrual cycles over fears that the data could be used against them if they seek abortions following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Android Authority
How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked
It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
Motley Fool
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit
But it's still possible to increase your future benefit -- significantly.
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
ABC News
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
AOL Corp
Inflation Reduction Act would lead to $1,800 in savings for average household, analysis finds
Sweeping climate and health care legislation unveiled by Democrats last week would lead to significant cuts in energy costs for American households, according to a new analysis. A report by non-profit group Rewiring America found that the tax incentives included as part of the $369 billion dedicated to climate initiatives...
Motley Fool
Domino's Has Unappetizing News for Investors
Sales declined in the core U.S. market for a second straight quarter. Domino's is seeing more competition as restaurant chains up their delivery capabilities. The broad outlook is still positive, but Domino's needs to end its market share losses.
Actually, Millennials are less entitled
Neither inflation nor a global pandemic can stop the gig economy, it seems.
Mark Zuckerberg ignores objections, says Instagram will show twice as much A.I.-recommended content by end of 2023
Comments come one day after Instagram chief tried to calm users.
The Verge
Tesla is the latest company to be drawn into the Elon Musk-Twitter legal mess
Twitter wants all of Tesla’s documents and communications related to Elon Musk’s bid to take over the social media company, according to a new subpoena filed August 2nd. The electric car maker is the latest company to be drawn into the increasingly sticky mess that Musk created when he first proposed — and later attempted to abandon — a plan to buy Twitter.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment
Make sure you know if money is coming your way. A number of states are sending out stimulus checks. The federal government most likely won't send out another payment. You can check with your state's Department of Revenue to find out if your state is sending out additional payments.
Motley Fool
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today
Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol.
