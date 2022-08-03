Read on www.98online.com
Police searching for Costco theft suspects in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these women? Sandy Police are searching for two women for their alleged connection to a Costco theft. The women were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store. If you recognize these women or have additional details about the case, contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case […]
Police: Utah man stabbed woman in the eye with broken meth pipe
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his roommate in the eye with a broken piece of a glass meth pipe. The incident happened on Thursday in the area of 5000 South Scarsdale Court in Taylorsville. According to arresting documents, the suspect, 45-year-old James Griggs, began to […]
Video captures moment fireworks spark fire near Provo homes
Firefighters are being praised for their quick response after video captured the moment when fireworks sparked a small grass fire in a Provo neighborhood.
SLCPD release timeline of controversial response to DV fight turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released a timeline today providing additional information on the agency’s response to the homicide of Ryan Outlaw that occurred in the fall of 2020. In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of her […]
Police search for man missing from Murray
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who’s been missing from Murray since Wednesday around 12 p.m. Victor Acosta Duran was last seen on Wednesday at the Murray Post Office, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black running shoes, and a blue cap. He is […]
POLICE: Woman gets probation for manslaughter then flees
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman who was given a sentence of probation in relation to her boyfriend’s homicide that occurred in the fall of 2020 is now at large after being released from jail on June 23. In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing […]
Utah Highway Patrol responds to head-on crash on U.S Highway 6
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Both directions of traffic on U.S Highway 6 were closed for a time Friday due to a head-on collision near milepost 206. According to Trooper Mike Alexander, of the Utah Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling westbound with several individuals inside. The vehicle rolled and crashed head-on into another vehicle just a little before 4 p.m.
Man killed in Salt Lake motorcycle crash was recently retired firefighter
SALT LAKE CITY — A man killed in a Salt Lake motorcycle crash Wednesday has been identified as recently retired paramedic David Alexander Kluger, police said Thursday. Kluger, 48, retired April 16 after spending 22 years as a firefighter paramedic for Unified Fire Authority, the organization said in a Tweet.
4 more teens arrested in death of Utah 16-year-old
Four more people have been arrested for their involvement in the death of a 16-year-old who died following an altercation Monday
Man killed in SLC autoped crash
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police responded to two serious crashes on Tuesday night, both happening within 15 minutes of each other, with one crash resulting in a death. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the first crash took place at near Main Street and Merrimac Avenue around 9:15 p.m. and involved a motorcyclist and […]
Utah Man Trying To Burn Spider Ignites Wildfire
The man was arrested on suspicion of reckless burn and possession of marijuana.
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
Sandy busts drunk driving suspect: blows 5 times legal limit, has 38 hard seltzer cans, two pints on board
SANDY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police arrested a drunk driver who allegedly posted a blood alcohol content five times the legal limit driving a car cluttered with more than 40 alcohol containers. A portable breath test on scene tested at .278, well above Utah’s .05...
Taylorsville Police search for 7-Eleven robbery suspect
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Taylorsville Police are searching for a robbery suspect who targeted a 7-Eleven store late Monday night. Officers say the store was located at 3180 W. 5400 South and the robbery took place around 11:30 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into the convenience store and stole […]
FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid
SALT LAKE CITY — The victim cried for help. A 911 caller asked for permission to help. Even the stabber pleaded for her boyfriend to receive help. Despite hours of medical training, two white officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes, choosing not to give first aid.
Man accused of killing two kids in Eagle Mountain crash pleads not guilty
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has plead not guilty after he was accused of crashing into two young children and killing them. Kent Cody Barley, age 25, appeared in Fourth District Court before Judge Robert Lund in an arraignment hearing today. He is facing three criminal charges,...
Man dead after 4-vehicle crash on Redwood Road in North Salt Lake
NORTH SALT LAKE — A 26-year-old man died Thursday after police say the vehicle he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit three other vehicles on Redwood Road. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. at about 300 South, near where Redwood Road crosses over I-215 in Davis County. The man's vehicle was southbound on the highway when it crossed the center median and hit a northbound car head-on, according to North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
