Springville, UT

ABC4

Police searching for Costco theft suspects in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these women? Sandy Police are searching for two women for their alleged connection to a Costco theft.  The women were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store.  If you recognize these women or have additional details about the case, contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case […]
ABC4

Police: Utah man stabbed woman in the eye with broken meth pipe

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his roommate in the eye with a broken piece of a glass meth pipe. The incident happened on Thursday in the area of 5000 South Scarsdale Court in Taylorsville. According to arresting documents, the suspect, 45-year-old James Griggs, began to […]
ABC4

Police search for man missing from Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who’s been missing from Murray since Wednesday around 12 p.m. Victor Acosta Duran was last seen on Wednesday at the Murray Post Office, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black running shoes, and a blue cap. He is […]
ABC4

POLICE: Woman gets probation for manslaughter then flees

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman who was given a sentence of probation in relation to her boyfriend’s homicide that occurred in the fall of 2020 is now at large after being released from jail on June 23.  In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing […]
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Highway Patrol responds to head-on crash on U.S Highway 6

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Both directions of traffic on U.S Highway 6 were closed for a time Friday due to a head-on collision near milepost 206. According to Trooper Mike Alexander, of the Utah Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling westbound with several individuals inside. The vehicle rolled and crashed head-on into another vehicle just a little before 4 p.m.
ABC4

Man killed in SLC autoped crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police responded to two serious crashes on Tuesday night, both happening within 15 minutes of each other, with one crash resulting in a death. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the first crash took place at near Main Street and Merrimac Avenue around 9:15 p.m. and involved a motorcyclist and […]
ABC4

Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
ABC4

Taylorsville Police search for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Taylorsville Police are searching for a robbery suspect who targeted a 7-Eleven store late Monday night. Officers say the store was located at 3180 W. 5400 South and the robbery took place around 11:30 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into the convenience store and stole […]
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid

SALT LAKE CITY — The victim cried for help. A 911 caller asked for permission to help. Even the stabber pleaded for her boyfriend to receive help. Despite hours of medical training, two white officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes, choosing not to give first aid.
ksl.com

Man dead after 4-vehicle crash on Redwood Road in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE — A 26-year-old man died Thursday after police say the vehicle he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit three other vehicles on Redwood Road. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. at about 300 South, near where Redwood Road crosses over I-215 in Davis County. The man's vehicle was southbound on the highway when it crossed the center median and hit a northbound car head-on, according to North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT

