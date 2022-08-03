I’m very grateful for the handful of days I spent with a senior Yuin lore man. He taught many of us to live by three virtues: patience, tolerance and respect. Simple to say, but difficult to master and rare to see embodied. The lessons of patience and tolerance came hard to me, for I’m neither by nature. But I’m getting better, Unk, I promise, at least on good days when no one argues with me too much.

AUSTRALIA ・ 7 DAYS AGO