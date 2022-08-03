The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.

