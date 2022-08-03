ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

PC Gamer

Intel's 13th Gen 13700K reaches 6GHz milestone

Overclocking enthusiasts have something to look forward to if this new leak turns out to be representative of the headroom of all 13th Gen K series chips. The leaked screenshot shows a 13700K CPU running at 6GHz across all of its eight performance cores, and it appears to be doing so without the aid of sub ambient cooling.
Motley Fool

What AMD's Earnings Report Says About Intel

AMD's 83% growth in data center revenue stands in contrast to Intel's decline in data center revenue. AMD will probably release its 5 nm chip before Intel begins selling 7 nm processors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?

Microsoft saw strength across its largest business segments last quarter. Next quarter's projections were everything investors could hope for. However, the stock is still expensive on a price-to-earnings basis. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
PC Gamer

A CPU world record has been broken by dousing a $6,000+ AMD chip in liquid nitrogen

It takes one brave overclocker to put a Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX under LN2. It's a shame that AMD's Threadripper processors are no longer in the reach of most enthusiast gamers (opens in new tab) because the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX just crushed a Cinebench run to net itself the world record. Proving once again that AMD's mammoth chip is not to be trifled with.
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Phone Arena

US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone

The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
Motley Fool

Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Phone Arena

The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 powered Oppo Watch3 arriving on August 10

The smartwatch market has been at a growing trend in the past couple of years, and even though the main actors on that stage have been primarily Apple and Samsung, there are other brands coming up with their own versions of the perfect smartwatch idea. Oppo is one such brand,...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold

Teladoc reported a disappointing loss during the second quarter. However, the company's business continues to grow in important ways. The current woes offer an opportunity to purchase its shares on the dip. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

Despite a net loss, Amazon stock soared by 10% after reporting results for the second quarter of 2022. Amazon Web Services was the star of the show (again). Amazon's advertising business made a strong contribution, while Rivian Automotive was a drag. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
The Associated Press

Media Alert: Intel at Black Hat, Diana Initiative

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Join Intel experts on-site at Intel’s booth and for presented sessions at this year’s Black Hat USA 2022 and The Diana Initiative 2022, taking place in Las Vegas and virtually starting August 6. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Chip Stocks to Buy for the Long Run

The semiconductor sector has made a habit of outperforming the broader stock market over the last five years. Ultra Clean Holdings has generated strong growth in the first half of 2022 despite challenges in the broader industry. MKS Instruments has a reach unlike any other company in the entire sector.
Motley Fool

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR 5.56%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
