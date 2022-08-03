Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
Related
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed, packs new 4.2-liter flat-6
Porsche has revealed its redesigned 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. It's priced from $567,210 and can be delivered in time for the 2023 season. Events you'll typically see it in include North America's IMSA series, as well as the global Intercontinental GT Challenge, and endurance races like those held at the Nürburgring.
MotorAuthority
Rimac Nevera VIN 001 delivered to F1 champion Nico Rosberg
The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar finally entered production in July and the first customer example, the one with a VIN ending in 001, has been delivered to none other than 2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg. The F1 driver turned YouTuber recently visited Rimac's headquarters near Zagreb, Croatia, to...
MotorAuthority
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG priced well into six figures
The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will start at $138,450 (with destination) when it reaches U.S. dealerships this summer, Mercedes confirmed Friday in a press release. That base price represents a $46,455 increase over the previous-generation 2020 model (the SL skipped the 2021 model year), but the 2022 SL has been upgraded and repositioned. Now under the aegis of AMG, it gets standard all-wheel drive and V-8 power.
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R's Engine Is Bigger, More Powerful, and Tilted (Really)
Just in time to race in the 2023 season, as well as the new FIA World Endurance Championship GT3 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans beginning in 2024, the brand-new 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R customer racecar has been unveiled. Porsche lifted the sheet on the new 911 GT3 R one month ahead of its streetgoing counterpart, the recently-teased 911 GT3 RS road car. It ain't cheap, though, with a starting price at over half a million dollars.
RELATED PEOPLE
Top Speed
Novitec Refines The Look and Performance of the McLaren 765LT Spider
Can The McLaren 765 LT Score An Upset Victory Over The Tesla Model S Plaid On The Drag Strip?. Just like the 765LT Coupe, the Spider is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo M840T V-8 engine that delivers a total of 755 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. However, as you are probably used to by now, Novitec is using every chance it gets - in this case, every powerful V-8 engine it can put its hands on - to further improve car performance. The tuner is updating the V-8 engine with the N-TRONIC plug-and-play auxiliary control unit. This new system introduces specially developed maps for injection, ignition, and boost pressure control. Novitec also installed a new high-performance exhaust system and ceramic-coated turbo inlet pipes. As a result, the 765LT Spider now delivers a total of 855 horsepower at 7,400 RPM and 662 pound-feet of torque at 6,300 RPM.
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
Top Speed
The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren
Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
hypebeast.com
MANHART's Land Rover Defender Packs 512 HP
The Land Rover Defender comes in multiple guises, from the three-door 90, five-door 110 and soon-coming seven-seater 130 specs to the fully-fledged V8 offering and plenty more between, but for MANHART this just isn’t enough. As a result, it presents the Defender DP 500, a tuned version of the Defender P400 that now produces 512 HP and 710 Nm of torque from its revised three-liter inline six-cylinder turbo engine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aston Martin to launch two new models at Pebble Beach
Aston Martin has revealed that it will launch two new models at Pebble Beach, they have also revealed that they will be showing off their Valhalla hybrid supercar. The company recently revealed its new logo. The carmaker has not revealed which two new models will be announced at Pebble Beach,...
10 Most Luxurious Features Of The New Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley is not an everyday name in the American household. Usually associated with wealth and opulence, Bentley is the sort of brand you'd aspire to own, one that's reserved for the wealthiest one percent. The Bentayga, if you've not heard about it yet, is the brand's flagship SUV, or, as Bentley explains, "the first-ever go-anywhere luxury SUV offering the ultimate in power, luxury and usability." Normally, we'd be inclined to dismiss that as just marketing but, for the Bentayga, that's not the case. In fact, it does exactly what it says on the box.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0