ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

This week is a good time to be a Pennsylvania Democrat | Fletcher McClellan

By Fletcher McClellan
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Cmp0_0h2yWnEe00
Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman (L) and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mehmet Oz (R) Campaign file photos

Pennsylvania Democrats received good news last week from a Fox News poll showing their candidates for governor and U.S. Senator with strong leads over their Republican rivals.

According to the survey, taken July 22-26 with a +/- 3% margin of error, Attorney General Josh Shapiro leads State Senator Doug Mastriano, 50% to 40%. This is a big improvement for Shapiro, whose lead in polls taken in June was 3-4 points, within the margin of error.

In the U.S. Senate race, Lt. Governor John Fetterman stretched his June advantage to double digits over Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, 47%-36%.

Though the findings appeared from just one poll, the Fox News survey is significant. It was the first reputable poll administered after the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which took away abortion rights.

The survey also came after the eighth and, for now, last public hearing of the House select committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Both events cut hard against Mastriano. The Franklin County representative has a “no exceptions” position on abortion and supports a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Furthermore, Mastriano joined the mob at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and was involved in the scheme to replace Joe Biden electors chosen by state voters with fake delegates committed to President Trump.

The Dobbs decision has galvanized Democrats. Abortion is Pennsylvania Democrats’ number one issue, the Fox News poll revealed, and abortion voters are polling strongly for Shapiro and Fetterman.

Oz’s biggest problem is not issues but Fetterman’s campaign.

Though the lieutenant governor has been off the campaign trail for nearly three months while recuperating from a stroke, his campaign messages have effectively portrayed the TV personality as a rich, entitled carpetbagger from New Jersey.

Over one-half of voters polled by Fox said they were “extremely” or “very” concerned that Oz was not familiar enough with Pennsylvania to carry out the job of senator effectively.

Bruised also by a rugged GOP primary battle, Oz is viewed favorably by just 35% of those sampled and unfavorably viewed by 55%.

In contrast, almost 50% have a favorable opinion of Fetterman and 35% have an unfavorable opinion. A stunning 68% of Fetterman supporters are enthusiastic about their candidate, compared to only 35% of Oz voters who are devotees.

There is a similar cast of opinions in the governor’s race. Slightly over one-half of those polled have favorable views of Shapiro and 34% have unfavorable views. Mastriano is viewed unfavorably by 47% and favorably by 38%. Shapiro’s supporters are twice as enthusiastic about their candidate as are Mastriano’s followers.

Oz and Mastriano still have hope. Inflation is the top issue among all Pennsylvania voters, an issue that overwhelmingly favors the Republicans.

The biggest things going for Pennsylvania Republicans are history and the low approval rating of President Biden.

Nearly always, political parties not in control of the White House win the midterm elections.

Out-party supporters tend to be more inspired to vote and, indeed, over 80% of Oz and Mastriano supporters say they are highly motivated, a figure about ten points higher than that of Democratic supporters.

The Fox News poll, it should be noted, reported opinions of registered, not likely voters. In addition, MAGA respondents tend to be under-polled, as survey researchers discovered with Trump voters in 2016 and 2020.

Midterm elections also tend to be referenda on the performance of the president. Pennsylvanians disapprove of the job President Biden is doing, 57% to 42%.

If Oz and Mastriano can harness the ugly national mood – three-fourths of those surveyed in national polls say the country is on the wrong track – against the Democrats, their deficiencies as candidates will not matter.

At least Oz is adjusting his campaign. He supports abortion exceptions and same-sex marriage. Though he owes his nomination to Trump’s endorsement, Oz is not mentioning his patron while campaigning across Pennsylvania.

Mastriano, on the other hand, appears to be stuck. News reports that his campaign paid consultant fees to the social media site Gab, a haven for white Christian nationalists, forced the Republican to deny that he is an anti-Semite. His Democratic opponent is Jewish.

Democrats are benefiting from extremist, unqualified, or inexperienced Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in not only Pennsylvania, but also Ohio, Georgia, and Arizona. So far, ultra-right candidates lead or have won the GOP nominations for governor in Arizona, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, and Maryland.

As a result, Democrats are now leading the 538 midterm estimates of which party will win the U.S. Senate. Republicans are still favored to take over the U.S. House of Representatives.

However things play out nationally in the next three months, Pennsylvania’s elections will test which factor matters most in contemporary politics – ideological purity, political experience, authenticity, compelling issues, likability, or the best troll game?

Comments / 149

Penny Irvin
2d ago

It’s never me a good time to be democrat unless you’re socialist and radical liberal. Vote red unless tie happy with the way things have been the last two years

Reply(10)
71
Peggy
2d ago

Democrats failed policies are exactly why more people are buying their groceries at Dollar General gas prices are ridiculous inflation is through the roof it will continue under the Democrat that have been supporting it.

Reply(11)
31
Vanilla Soul
2d ago

Neither candidate here impresses me , Fetterman has done nothing but attacked Oz on the resident issue , which is childish in my view , and Oz is just silent . Tell me what you are going to do to make Pennsylvania and it's resident's lives better , tell me you platform , stop attacking on issues of non substance and tell me something of substance.

Reply(16)
28
Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor

Democrats and faith leaders urged Republican voters to reject gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano saying his effort to woo extremist voters on the Gab social media platform makes him unfit to lead Pennsylvania. The post Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Mehmet Oz
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Crime is so bad in Philadelphia some Democrats consider return to 'racist' stop-and-frisk policies

It is well documented that Philadelphia's crime has spiraled out of control. Record numbers of homicides and carjackings have plagued the city in recent years. And while the city claims it is implementing programs to curb the violent chaos, nothing really seems to change. Things are so bad that the city's mayor, Jim Kenney, recently admitted that he could not wait until his term ends so he doesn't have to deal with the problems anymore.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#National Polls#Republicans#Politics State#Election State#Fox News#U S Senate#The U S Supreme Court#House
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

As Democrats meddle in Republican primaries, Fmr. GOP chair says 'get rid of this primary system'

Former Republican Party Chair Michael Steele says ranked-choice voting could eliminate a primary system that “only plays to the hardened edges of both parties.” The chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), said on Tuesday: "If you're talking about trying to pick your opponent, you might see us do that, sure. And I think sometimes it does make sense."July 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy