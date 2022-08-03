ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

easttexasradio.com

Paris Area Weekend Events

First Christian Church at 780 20th NE Paris Texas will be serving all area First Responders their monthly Free Breakfast Saturday with Pancakes, Sausage and Paris Coffee Company Coffee and Orange Juice and Milk tomorrow between 8 and 9am. Free gifts to each first responder attending and $50 door prize to responder guessing closest to number of items in the jar upon entry.
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
BONHAM, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for August 5, 2022

Table and 4 chairs, 42 round solid oak, very reasonable make offer also brown leather recliner good condition, make offer, 903 919 3377. For Sale: 6 new pairs of Wolverine steel toed work boots. Never worn, still in boxes.Size 8 1/2 men’s. $50 a pair. Also 4 pairs of Athletic shoes, worn very little, $20 a pair. Call 903-866-2770.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Staff makes Pioneer Cafe sizzle

Standing in for head cook and co-manager Kelly Holt, Steve Gallaher, co-manager of the kitchen at Pioneer Cafe downtown Sulphur Springs served up his perspective on kitchen life. Holt, working during the interview, was busy at the grill, preparing enough food to feed a lobby full of patrons during breakfast hours on Monday — meanwhile Gallaher spoke proudly of him.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Local
Texas Society
Paris, TX
Society
City
Paris, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report 08.05.22

Officers responded to a Burglary of a Building in the 2300 block of Bonham Street. The front glass door was shattered and the owner believes some DEF fluid may be missing. The incident will be investigated. Paris Police Department Detectives and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Detectives joined to execute a...
PARIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Titus County Community Alliance hosting backpack giveaway

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Community Alliance is holding their second annual backpack giveaway on Thursday. People can go to the Dellwood Park Pavilion near Florey Avenue in Mount Pleasant from 5-7 p.m. Officials will also be passing out other supplies while they are available. “If you or someone that you know […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris PD Report 08.04.22

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:53 pm: Officers responded to the Paris Police Department Lobby to a call of credit card or debit card abuse. The victim stated that an unknown subject had made an unauthorized charge on his Direct Express debit card in the amount of $511.10. The incident will be investigated.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

PJC Empowers Students With Move To 8-Week Classes

Building on a long-standing commitment to student success, a majority of Paris Junior College courses will transition from 16-week to eight-week terms this fall. Students registering for Fall 2022 courses will choose Fall 1 from August 29 to October 24 and Fall 2 from October 24 to December 15. Some courses, such as those with clinicals, will remain 16 weeks in length.
PARIS, TX
#Backpacks#Back To School#Mirror
ssnewstelegram.com

Eliana Moreland of Sulphur Springs

Eliana Moreland of Sulphur Springs receives assistance from Testing Center proctor Cathey Martin at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center as she prepares for enrollment at the college. Submitted photo.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Paris Police respond to robbery and assault

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a woman who claimed she was assaulted trying to prevent a robbery Friday night. Paris police said a clerk reported that she exited the store to collect cash for nightly closing preparation in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue. She said she observed a male who left the store shortly after buying a bottle of water, re-enter the store around 9 p.m.
KXII.com

Car crashes into Hugo woman’s house

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Amanda Hughes was woken up by a loud noise, she thought was just bad weather. Hughes said, “Then I heard... it sounded like a train, and then I thought, no that’s not right. Then I heard a motor and I jumped out of the bed and I touched the vehicle, and I started screaming.”
HUGO, OK
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Bookings

Thirty-one-year-old Filiberto Castillo, Jr. was arrested in Hopkins County on a 3rd degree felony charge. He’s being held on one count of Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully carrying a weapon. No bond has been set at this time. mugshot not available.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Aug. 4, 2022

JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O; EVADING ARREST DETENTION. SIEGFRIED, RICHARD LLOYD – FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL. WOOD, CASEY QUINTON – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV. ODELL, JAMES AARON – THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K; THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K. SHAUL, OHAD –...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Following Items Will Be Considered By...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Teen Jailed On Marijuana, Narcotics Charges

On Thursday August 4th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received credible information that a resident of the 700 Block of South Lide, in Mount Pleasant, was in possession of Marihuana. After looking into the information, deputies determined there was sufficient probable cause of a criminal offense to seek a search warrant. A search warrant was subsequently approved by a magistrate and was carried out the same day.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Aug. 4, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Costner,Joshua David – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Johnson,Arthur Lee – POSS CS PG 4 <28G. Mason,Nakia Lashundra – FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hunt County Booking

Daniel Mendoza was arrested in Hunt County on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was reportedly set at $75,000. No other information about the incident has been disclosed.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt

UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

