Effective: 2022-08-03 12:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1221 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Poynette to near Deforest to Madison, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Windsor, Columbus, Marshall, Waterloo, Deforest, Poynette, Fall River, Milford, Arlington, Reeseville, Otsego, Richwood, Clyman, Lowell, Doylestown, Morrisonville, Hubbleton and South Beaver Dam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO