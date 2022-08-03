HAMDEN — Police say a 17-year-old boy was charged Sunday in connection with a shooting last month. Police said they were called to the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court around 6:30 p.m. on July 17 for a reported shooting and a car crash. Witnesses told officers there was an exchange of gunfire between a pedestrian and a person inside a vehicle that crashed at the intersection and into a residential stone wall, Detective Sean Dolan said Monday.

