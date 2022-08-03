Read on www.registercitizen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Police ID woman, 29, shot dead in Hartford apartment
HARTFORD — Police have released the name of the woman who was fatally shot in the city over the weekend. Adelaida Latorres-Toro, 29, was killed in an apartment on Colonial Street in the Barry Square neighborhood. Her death is the city’s 24th homicide of the year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden boy, 17, charged in shooting
HAMDEN — Police say a 17-year-old boy was charged Sunday in connection with a shooting last month. Police said they were called to the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court around 6:30 p.m. on July 17 for a reported shooting and a car crash. Witnesses told officers there was an exchange of gunfire between a pedestrian and a person inside a vehicle that crashed at the intersection and into a residential stone wall, Detective Sean Dolan said Monday.
Register Citizen
State agency probes East Haven bar after fatal shooting
EAST HAVEN — A local bar has been referred to the state Department of Consumer Protection following a weekend fatal shooting that left one person dead and another wounded, according to police. East Haven police said 26-year-old Southington resident Julius Bolden-Lowe was killed in the gunfire that erupted following...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in Bristol Shooting
Police have identified the man that was killed in a shooting in Bristol Friday morning. Patrol officers responded to Jefferson Avenue early Friday morning after receiving reports of gunshots and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 23, shot in hand in Norwich
NORWICH — A man was shot in the hand early Tuesday, police said. Officers were dispatched to William W. Backus Hospital shortly before 2 a.m. on a report of a patient with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old was alert after being shot in the hand, but would not give police details like where he was when he was wounded, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: Person suffers minor injuries in South Norwalk street robbery
NORWALK — Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Hanford Place early Monday morning. Police were called to the area around 12:45 a.m. Monday for the reported robbery. The caller told police they were walking home when they saw a vehicle driving slowly behind “as if it was following the victim,” Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
Register Citizen
Police ID man, 27, fatally shot at his Bristol home
BRISTOL — Police on Monday have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday. Leonaldo Encarnacion, 27, was fatally shot at his Jefferson Avenue home early Friday morning, Bristol police said. His death has been ruled a homicide. No one has been arrested, but detectives are investigating, police spokesperson Lt. Geoffrey Lund said.
Springfield man wanted in connection with Vermont murder turns himself in to police
The Springfield man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in the town of Bennington turned himself into police on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Two arrested in Southington Motel 6 robbery
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested for a reported robbery at a motel in Southington that happened back in April. Police said they arrested Gregory Rogers, 29, of Southington, and John Robert Delgado, 48, of New Britain. On April 14, 2022, around 10 p.m., Southington officers said they...
Man injured in West Haven shooting
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
Register Citizen
Police: Two charged with assault, robbery at Southington motel
SOUTHINGTON — Two men have been accused of robbing and assaulting a guest at a Motel 6 earlier this year, according to police. The men — Gregory M. Rogers, 40, of Southington, and John Robert Delgado, 48, of New Britain — were charged with several offenses related to the robbery, the Southington Police Department said Monday.
Register Citizen
Police seek arrest warrant in Groton stabbing
GROTON — Police say they are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant, charging a man with a stabbing another person Sunday night on Blueberry Hill Road. A man was stabbed around 9 p.m. outside a Blueberry Hill Road address, Detective Sgt. Travis Winkleman said. The injuries from the stabbing were not life-threatening, Winkelman said. The victim was brought to a hospital where he was treated and released, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Newington crash
NEWINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Fenn Road and Cedar Street around 8:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said in a news release.
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man steals car with dogs inside, spits at cop after pursuit
EAST HAVEN — A New Haven man who police said stole a car with two dogs in the backseat, fled pursuing officers and spit in a cop’s face was arrested Sunday on more than a half-dozen charges. Sean Kelly, 52, who police said was on probation during the...
NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting
Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
Register Citizen
Police: Biker, passenger still in critical condition after Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD — A rider and passenger remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a weekend crash involving a van, police said. A southbound motorcycle on Coolidge Street collided with a van heading west through the Coolidge Drive intersection around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Fairfield police said. The motorcyclist and their...
Woman shot, killed in Hartford Saturday
HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman is dead after a late-night shooting at 73 Colonial Street in Hartford. According to Hartford Police, they found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. She was pronounced dead by EMS personnel. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime...
Four arrested after cars dispersed from Riverfront Park in Springfield
Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
Register Citizen
Police: One hospitalized after Route 7 crash in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD — One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle and transported to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway. The crash happened near the Wooster Hollow Cafe around 9:40 a.m., according to Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Raines. He said the driver extricated from...
Comments / 0