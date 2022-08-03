ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The world’s first turbine with recyclable blades is now operational

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DX7Jc_0h2yWalD00
  • Conventional wind turbine blades end up in landfills after their time is up.
  • Siemens Gamesa's technology can put turbine components back into the circular economy.
  • The company plans to manufacture all turbine blades using this technology by 2040.

The world's first wind turbine with a fully recyclable blade has been installed at the Kaskasi offshore wind farm. The wind farm is located 21 miles north of the island of Heligoland in the German North Sea.

According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), as much as 94 GW of wind-powered energy generation was added in 2021 alone, taking total wind power capability to 837 GW, which is helping the world save 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon emissions.

However, with the increased demand for wind turbines, there is also the dreaded drawback of the amount of waste these turbines will result in when they reach the end of their lifetimes. To make them lightweight, turbine manufacturers used a variety of components that are bound together with a resin, so that they do not fall apart in rough conditions. This is what makes them non-environment friendly when not generating power.

Although we have reported some innovative ways in how turbines could be reused, the need of the hour is a much more sustainable solution.

The recyclable blade

Turbine makers Siemens Gamesa recognized the major issue of their product and began working on its Recyclable Blade last year. The company claims that it has replaced the resin that it uses on the blade which is now dissolvable in a mild acid solution.

When the blade completes its lifetime, the resin can be fully dissolved to recover the turbine components such as fiberglass and wood. It can then enter the circular economy to create new products such as suitcases or flat-screen casings without needing additional raw materials.

The technology was developed at the company's Aalborg facility in Denmark while the blades were manufactured at Hull in the U.K. The nacelle of the turbine is manufactured in Cuxhaven in Germany.

Where is the turbine installed?

The RecyclableBlade has been installed as part of the Kaskasi offshore wind farm in the North Sea. The turbine blades are handcrafted and 265 feet (81 m) long. Although Siemens Gamesa hasn't specified the exact number of blades that will be used, the Kaskasi wind farm is designed to have 38 of the company's SG 8.0-167 DD turbines. The total output of the offshore project is 342 MW, which is expected to power 400,000 households in Germany.

"We’ve brought the Siemens Gamesa RecyclableBlade technology to market in only 10 months: from launch in September 2021 to installation at RWE’s Kaskasi project in July 2022," said Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit. "This is impressive and underlines the pace at which we all need to move to provide enough generating capacity to combat the global climate emergency." The company plans to use this technology for all blades that it produces by 2040.

For now, the Recyclable Blade technology is also available for 354 feet (108 m) long B108 and 377 feet (115 m) long B115 blades that Siemens Gamesa uses for its SG 14-222 DD offshore and SG 14-236 DD turbines wind turbines.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Turbine#Offshore Wind Power#Recyclable Materials#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kaskasi
Fortune

China has a stranglehold on the world’s supply of critical rare earths. These firms are trying to loosen its grip

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals, dominating 80% of global supply for the materials that are essential to much of today’s high-end tech. Magnets spun from rare earth are needed to create the engines that power electric vehicles, the motors inside wind turbines and guiding systems inside missiles.
ECONOMY
BBC

Cumbria multimillion-pound water pipeline opens

A new £300m pipeline and water treatment works has begun supplying customers. Construction started on the project seven years ago, at which point it was the largest of its kind in the UK, water company United Utilities (UU) said. The plant at Williamsgate near Cockermouth, Cumbria, can treat up...
INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
The Independent

Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile

A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
108K+
Followers
11K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy