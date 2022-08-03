ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnegie Hall calendar of events Aug. 2022

Thursday, Aug. 11, West Virginia Brass Quintet – Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues at 6:30 p.m., with the WV Brass Quintet. Ivy Terrace Concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. Concerts are over at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25, Ruth Wyand – Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues at 6:30 p.m., with the one-woman band Ruth Wyand.

Friday, Sept. 2: Carnegie Hall Fantasy Gala: Bowties and Boas – Special eventf undraiser at The Greenbrier on Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. The event includes an evening of live music, dancing, dinner, drinks, and both live and silent auctions.

Thursday, Sept. 8: Lady D – Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues at 6:30 p.m., with Lady D.

Rotating galleries:

Old Stone Room gallery – “Life In Transition” by Shari O’Day Mann. An opening reception on Friday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m., in conjunction with Lewisburg’s First Fridays after 5. Runs through Oct. 28.

Museum gallery – Works by Steven Hutchins. An opening reception on Friday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m., in conjunction with Lewisburg’s First Fridays after 5. Runs through Oct. 28.

Lobby gallery – “Witch-ful Dreaming” by Susanna Robinson. An opening reception featuring jazz musicians Bill Hoffman and William Penn will take place on Friday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m., in conjunction with Lewisburg’s First Fridays after 5. Runs through Oct. 28.

Permanent Exhibit:

Arts from the Ashes: The History of Carnegie Hall – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission.

