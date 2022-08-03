Flat Mountain Missionary Baptist Church to hold homecoming

Flat Mountain Missionary Baptist Church of Alderson will hold its 2022 homecoming on Aug. 14.

The church was founded in 1906 and has been blessed to be part of the community for 116 years.

Former Pastor Cliff Stone will be the guest speaker for the event at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served following the morning service.

The afternoon service will include special singing and an afternoon sermon by Pastor Stone.

